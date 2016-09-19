Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Astro Bob blog: Aurora Right on Schedule Tonight

    By Bob King Today at 10:24 p.m.
    Narrow streaks of aurora fill the bucket of the Big Dipper (left) earlier this evening. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
     I'm always tickled and amazed when an aurora is forecast, and it happens exactly at the predicted time. So it was earlier tonight and may still be now. Read post here
    Explore related topics:News
    Advertisement