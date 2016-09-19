Event to kick off 'Imagine Duluth' initiative

The city of Duluth will launch into work on its comprehensive plan Wednesday night with a kickoff event at Denfeld High School.

In opening remarks she has prepared for the evening, Mayor Emily Larson called the plan "a critical roadmap for the future development of Duluth."

"As we work together planning our city, we need to shape our future in a way that is equitable and sustainable to protect natural resources and provide recreational opportunities. We need to plan for continued economic development and growth, with more people and more jobs, while retaining the character of our neighborhoods. We need to transform our systems so that all of our people have fair opportunities and just outcomes. We need all areas of our city to be safe, healthy, affordable and connected. We need to ensure that our city will be resilient to climate change," she said in a statement.

Larson has dubbed the effort to develop a new citywide comprehensive plan — "Imagine Duluth 2035" — and she called on community members to get involved.

"Participation is a crucial part of this process. To build a stronger, healthier, more fair Duluth, we need to hear from all of you. Whether you are a resident, a business owner, a developer, or anyone else with an interest in growing our city the right way, the city will have several opportunities for community input and involvement. I encourage all residents to share their ideas for a healthier more inclusive Duluth," Larson said.

"What's really been cool about it has been Mayor Larson's approach to engagement, trying to make sure that we're getting out to populations that don't always have access to this kind of city process," said Adam Fulton, manager of community planning for the city of Duluth.

In addition to urging people to attend events like the one Wednesday, Larson also encourages them to provide input by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/Y5223B7

Duluth's current comprehensive plan is now a decade old and requires updating.

The 2006 plan focused primarily on land-use issues, Fulton noted.

"This time, what we've found is that the land-use stuff is largely still up-to-date, although there are some areas we want to update. That's why we're focusing on the four issue areas of transportation, housing, economic development and open space," he said. "We're trying to get into much greater depth in those four issue areas, as well as have a detailed community process."

Fulton expects a new comprehensive plan will be ready for city council consideration by about this same time next year.

"First, we want to get on the same page as a community, because that's a hard thing for citizens to do. And second, we want to be able to give developers and people who are going to make prospective investments in our community a consistent message," he said.

"We want them to understand that we're ready to go with projects, and we're trying to make it as easy as we can to do projects in Duluth, because we want new investment, and this is how we'd like it to look. So when people propose projects they're not coming in and doing something that's inconsistent with what the neighborhood wants," Fulton said.

If you go