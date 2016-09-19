Storm debris drop-off site closes in Rice Lake

Mike Switzer uses a wheel loader to lift branches and tree trunks to the top of a long pile at the Rice Lake storm debris drop-off site on Monday, the last day residents could bring debris to the facility. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Not everyone used the Rice Lake storm debris drop-off site to drop off material; Chad Bodin picked up firewood at the site on Monday. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Jerry Nacey and site supervisor Deana Olson pull on a strap to help unload a trailer at the Rice Lake storm debris drop-off site on Monday. Already 10,000 cubic yards of material has been removed from the site. “It just keeps coming,” she said. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Wednesday marks two months since a destructive windstorm caused major tree damage and widespread power outages in parts of Duluth, Rice Lake and elsewhere in the Northland.

On Monday, the city of Rice Lake's free storm debris drop-off site collected its last trailer loads of trees, branches and brush.

The site along Martin Road just east of Rice Lake Road, near the Sunset Bar and Grill, had been open every day since shortly after the storm hit on July 21, giving city residents a place to haul the remains of trees that were knocked down by the severe weather. A steady stream of trucks and trailers could be found coming and going from the site most days, especially on the weekends.

Rice Lake Mayor John Werner said contractors twice came, ground down the material and each time hauled 10,000 cubic yards of material off the site.

"On the ground right now is twice what we had before," Werner said on Monday. "It is packed to the gills."

A separate stump pile "is huge," he said. "It is jammed."

Contractors will return today to begin clearing the site, Werner said.

Rice Lake made the site available the Saturday after the storm, and the traffic never slowed, Werner said.

"People kept coming," he said. "It wasn't just Rice Lake residents. It was Woodland, Lakeside, people from Canosia Township, Lakewood Township."

The total cost will be in excess of $350,000, Werner said, with the state reimbursing the city for 75 percent of the cost.

Defying instructions, some people tried to bring other materials — such as railroad ties and building materials — to the site, Werner said. But most were cooperative.

The mountain of debris only represents what was near residences, he said. "There are still acres and acres of trees that are mangled in the woods."

The city also offered curbside pickup of debris; that ended earlier this month.

Starting today, any debris will need to be transported to the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District yard waste compost site near 27th Avenue West and Courtland Street in Duluth. There is a fee; find more details at wlssd.com/services/yard-waste or call (218) 722-0761.