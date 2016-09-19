The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday expanded the search area for two adults and one child who went missing while boating on Lake Superior offshore from Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Saturday.

The search area now extends from Keweenaw Bay, on the east side of the Keweenaw Peninsula, out into the open waters of Lake Superior. As of 5 p.m. local time Monday, no signs of the missing individuals or their boat had been found, the Coast Guard reported.

The group was in a 14-foot recreational boat owned by 61-year-old Keith Karvonen of Atlantic Mine, Mich., one of the missing individuals. ABC 10 News in Marquette, Mich., reported that Michigan State Police on Monday identified the other two individuals as Steven Chartre, 43, of Ishpeming, Mich., and his 9-year-old son Ethan.

The Coast Guard said it was notified Saturday night that the three had missed a fish fry that they were supposed to attend that evening. Their truck and trailer were found at a marina near the eastern entrance to the Keweenaw Waterway, southeast of Houghton. On Sunday, crews searched an area of about 1,500 square miles on the lake.

Agencies involved in the search include personnel from the Coast Guard stations in Marquette and Dollar Bay, Mich.; Coast Guard air stations in Traverse City, Mich., Detroit, Elizabeth City, N.C., and Cape Cod, Mass.; the Coast Guard cutter Biscayne Bay; the Canadian Coast Guard; and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste. Marie command center at (906) 635-3233.