A Duluth man who allegedly led police on a 60-mile chase across St. Louis and Carlton counties last week has been formally charged in State District Court in Duluth.

Sean Patrick Saylor Jr., 23, faces felony charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle. He's also charged with reckless driving and driving with a revoked license, both misdemeanors.

According to the charges filed Monday:

A sergeant with the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office was patrolling eastbound on Martin Road approaching Stebner Road at about 1:15 a.m. Friday when a red vehicle passed in the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. The officer clocked the vehicle at 90 mph in a 55 mph zone. She turned and began a pursuit with emergency lights on.

The vehicle did not slow and did not stop for a stop sign at Lavaque Road.

Hermantown police told the officer that a red Ford truck had been stolen from a Hermantown dealership, and that a red Ford truck had fled from Duluth police officers the previous night.

The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at Midway Road and a stop light at U.S. Highway 53, then turned westbound on state Highway 194. With other deputies taking over the pursuit, it continued toward Floodwood before turning south on state Highway 73. It eventually struck stop sticks placed in its way at Highway 73 and state Highway 210 in Carlton County.

The truck continued another two miles with flat tires and smoke coming out of it before it stopped and Saylor put both of his hands out of the vehicle, the complaint states.

Officials confirmed that Saylor's driver's license had been revoked and the truck had been stolen.

If convicted, Saylor would face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for motor vehicle theft and three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

Judge Mark Munger on Monday set Saylor's bail at $20,000; Saylor remained in the St. Louis County Jail as of Monday night and is due back in court on Oct. 12.

Saylor has several previous convictions on his record, including for possession of a controlled substance, aiding and abetting credit card fraud and burglary.