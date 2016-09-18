Monday's weather for Duluth and the Northland: A fantastic start to the week
After a little bit of rain last night, sunshine will grace the Northland for the next couple of days. Clouds will hang around for the start of the day but will eventually clear out this afternoon as temperatures climb back into the 70s. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s tonight with clear skies, but westerly winds will prevent temperatures from dropping much farther. Above-average temperatures will linger through tomorrow as well, with more sunshine.
SEVEN-DAY FORECAST
Monday: Clearing skies, high 74, low 58.
Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, high 73, low 51.
Wednesday: PM storms likely, high 69, low 50.
Thursday: Isolated storms, high 64, low 54.
Friday: Thunderstorms likely, high 63, low 52.
Saturday: Overcast, showers, high 59, low 49.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cool, high 58, low 44.