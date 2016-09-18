Shipping traffic for Sept. 19
Today
Duluth entry
Afternoon: Algolake arriving to load grain
Evening: Resko, arriving to load grain; Vancouverborg, departing with grain
Superior entry
No traffic expected
Two Harbors
Morning: Roger Blough, departing with iron ore pellets; Edwin H. Gott, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.