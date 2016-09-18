Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Shipping traffic for Sept. 19

    By News Tribune Today at 10:00 p.m.
    The Algolake, shown in port in August 2012, is scheduled to arrive this morning to load grain. (Photo by Carole Lent)

    Today

    Duluth entry

    Afternoon: Algolake arriving to load grain

    Evening: Resko, arriving to load grain; Vancouverborg, departing with grain

    Superior entry

    No traffic expected

    Two Harbors

    Morning: Roger Blough, departing with iron ore pellets; Edwin H. Gott, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the evening

    For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.

    Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.

    Explore related topics:NewsShippingnewsduluthsuperiorTwo HarborsLake Superior
    Advertisement