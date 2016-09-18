Bygones for Sept. 19
News Tribune, Sept. 19, 1976
- Thomas Kimball, executive vice president of the National Wildlife Federation, said in Duluth yesterday that Minnesota must stop draining and filling its wetlands before they are all gone. Kimball addressed the annual Minnesota Conservation Federation meeting at the Radisson.
News Tribune, Sept. 19, 1996
- Cirrus Design Corp. of Duluth yesterday announced it will add 100 employees in the next 12 to 18 months and start construction this fall on a new manufacturing facility. The company currently has orders for 130 of its four-passenger, single-engine SR20s.
- Hibbing volleyball coach Gail Nucech will soon become the first Minnesota high school volleyball coach to hit the 500-victory mark for her career. She’s 499 and 108 in 28 seasons with the Bluejackets, who have won 13 of a possible 21 Section 7AA championships.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.