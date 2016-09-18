Bygones for Sept. 19

A fife and drum corps opened the festivities yesterday at the Spirit of ’76 Arts Festival at Spirit Mountain. Nearly 200 artists from Minnesota, surrounding states and Canada are displaying visual arts, and dancers, actors and musicians are performing.

News Tribune, Sept. 19, 1996

Cirrus Design Corp. of Duluth yesterday announced it will add 100 employees in the next 12 to 18 months and start construction this fall on a new manufacturing facility. The company currently has orders for 130 of its four-passenger, single-engine SR20s.

Hibbing volleyball coach Gail Nucech will soon become the first Minnesota high school volleyball coach to hit the 500-victory mark for her career. She’s 499 and 108 in 28 seasons with the Bluejackets, who have won 13 of a possible 21 Section 7AA championships.

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.