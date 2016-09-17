Ed Chapman connects a hot air balloon to its basket at Thursday's media event for the Duluth Hot Air Balloon Festival. (Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com)

As balloonmeister of the Duluth Hot Air Balloon Festival, Ed Chapman is more than an authority who recommends whether or not pilots should inflate the balloons and take off. Aside from holding 20 ballooning world records in distance, duration and altitude, Chapman also holds a reputation in Duluth.

“Ed is the first person to actually launch from the ground in Duluth,” said Ryan Kern, festival organizer. “He set a little ballooning history for us.”

Chapman, festival balloonmeister with more than 40 years of experience piloting balloons, isone of six pilots at the fourth annual Duluth Hot Air Balloon Festival this weekend.

As festival balloonmeister, Chapman said he serves as the go-to between the festival organizer and balloon pilots. Chapman also makes a recommendation of whether or not pilots should fly, but ultimately the decision is made individually. He said the wind should be 9 mph or lower to fly balloons.

“They’re not required to fly. Each pilot makes that decision on their own,” Chapman said.

Pilots consider experience level, refueling needs, weather conditions and the type of equipment, he said.

“It’s a very challenging area because, of course, Lake Superior,” Chapman said. “We’re going to be very, very cautious, prudent and safe.”

Mark Spanier of Minneapolis and balloon pilot of Sunny Daze said safety is Chapman’s No. 1 priority. Chapman also taught Spanier how to pilot a hot air balloon 10 years ago, Spanier said.

“He’s carried over 5,000 passengers. He’s never scratched a person,” Spanier said. “That’s how he teaches.”

When a friend introduced Chapman to hot air balloons more than 40 years ago, Chapman was flying F4’s for the U.S. Marine Corps in Washington, D.C. One of the other pilots hosted a party each summer where he gave seaplane rides, and the pilots had canoe races. Once it got late in the evening, Chapman said the pilot would drag out and inflate a “nasty old, scruffy, beat up, patched up air balloon.”

The pilot took Chapman about 50 feet in the air, just high enough to catch a view. Chapman said he was hooked instantly.

“You could see Baltimore, and Annapolis, Washington, D.C.,” he said. “We’d just keep going until we ran out of fuel.”

Soon after, Chapman ordered his own balloon, and a few months later, he acquired a balloon pilot certificate.

The balloonmeister was also a commercial air pilot, working at Braniff International Airways and United Airlines for the last 15 years as a captain.

When he was an airplane pilot, Chapman owned and operated a balloon flying business part-time Balloon Ascensions Unlimited, based in Jordan, Minn. Since retiring from the airline industry, he has devoted more time to that company, he said.

The transition from commercial pilot to balloon pilot is more similar than one might think, Chapman said. Many of the federal aviation regulations, such as visibility, distance from clouds and flying over congested areas, are the same for hot air balloons.

“There’s still the element of monitoring your altitude, establishing your direction of flight,” Chapman said, “but in a balloon, you’ve got visibility all around, complete 360 degrees.”

Aside from the view, the flight moves at a different pace, Chapman said, but that does not mean piloting a balloon is boring.

“No two flights are the same,” he said. “It never really gets old.”

Kern said when Kern and Company was looking into whether or not Duluth could host a hot air balloon festival, the company sought Chapman’s opinion because he came highly recommended.

“Ed is really the ballooning authority in Minnesota,” Kern said. “He’s the most well-known, respected balloon pilot in the state.”

Ballooning has brought Chapman to different destinations around the world. Chapman said he has made 26 trips to the Austrian, Swiss and Italian Alps.

“It’s been a real good source of adventure,” he said.

Although Minnesota and Wisconsin are up against the views of the Alps, Chapman said the midwestern states remain two of his favorite areas to balloon.

“The lakes, the trees and all the wildlife you see that’s always a lot of fun too,” he said.