Throwdown in the basement

Things are getting serious within the venerated walls of the News Tribune these days as a new initiative of the company’s culture committee heats up — the cornhole league.

Or call it the beanbag league. That’s what most of the locals knew it by before our publisher came to town and called it cornhole. It’s the game where you throw beanbags at an angled wooden board and try to get them in the hole.

We play in a corner of the basement where the pressmen used to stack 600-pound rolls of paper when the newspaper was printed on-site. The press in the building isn’t used anymore, but the basement still smells vaguely of ink, grease and paper dust. There’s a blinking fluorescent light 40 feet over our heads. The surrounding area houses old newspaper boxes, disassembled shelves, file cabinets and large boxes of paper on its way to be recycled. If the cornhole league had an ambiance, it would be “industrial.”

My teammate is Pippi, who also is my supervisor. We thought we’d make a good team because besides having no experience and not being very good, we nevertheless want to win. We don’t have a team name, but I might suggest Team Delusion.

We practiced a few rounds before our first game, and she was doing better than me, but neither of us was terrible. Then we lost our first game, and I was ready to head back to my desk.

“It’s best two out of three games,” our opponent said.

That seemed excessive, but we continued to play. I improved in the second game. I started imagining that instead of throwing beanbags at a board, I was throwing laundry into a basket across the room because I do that all the time. Suddenly, I got 10 points on one turn, getting three bags in the hole and one on the board. We won the second and third games. Team Delusion was pretty pleased with ourselves.

As the week went on, a few people told me they heard I was “pretty good” at cornhole. After the third person said that, I tracked down the source of these bizarre rumors to one of our opponents from that first round. I figured now that I was knee-deep into a cornhole league, I should prepare for the mental side of the game. I confronted him in his office.

“Why are you telling people I’m good?” I asked. “Are you trying to make me over-confident? Are you trying to get in my head?” He laughed and said no, of course not. But I’ve got my eye on him. I asked if he’d mind me naming him in print.

“You don’t have to use my last name, do you?” he asked.

I rolled my eyes and said I was fine with that. His name is Joe, by the way, and I just dusted the floor with him at beanbags, so I understand if he wants to be semi-anonymous.

Our next opponents are Deb, who is in charge of human resources, and Kathy, the executive assistant to the publisher. I hear they’re pretty good. After talking to Joe, I found Deb wasn’t at her desk, so I left a message: Watch your back. She found me in the hallway and told me to “bring it on.” There may or may not have been a slap fight.

So clearly, the stage is set for next week. And office relations are getting a little more interesting.

Beverly Godfrey is a News Tribune copy editor. She has never had a slap fight with anyone from human resources.