Duluth hosts Pokemon lure party
Screens out, Pokemon Go’ers.
You’ll have a two-hour window to level up today thanks to Duluth’s Greater Downtown Council, which is hosting a lure party from 3-5 p.m. at Lake Place Park for players of the wildly popular game for smartphones. Using their phones, players hunt for Pokemon, which, when detected, appear on screen as overlays to otherwise real-world surroundings.
There will be extra lures, which attract wild Pokemon, in the park and nearby on Superior Street during Sunday's event. There will also be food, music and family fun.