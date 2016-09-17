Some of us in the Northland could be waking up to a little bit of fog, but any fog that does form will burn off by mid-morning. Otherwise, we'll be basking in plenty of sunshine for a good portion of the day. A breezy southerly wind will usher temperatures into the 70s this afternoon, but conditions will begin to deteriorate by dusk. An approaching frontal boundary from the west will increase clouds by late this afternoon and eventually create scattered thundershowers by tonight. - Meteorologist Dan Romano