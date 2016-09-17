Search
    Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Nice and warm today, showers tonight

    By Dan Romano, WDIO meteorologist Today at 8:40 p.m.

    Some of us in the Northland could be waking up to a little bit of fog, but any fog that does form will burn off by mid-morning. Otherwise, we'll be basking in plenty of sunshine for a good portion of the day. A breezy southerly wind will usher temperatures into the 70s this afternoon, but conditions will begin to deteriorate by dusk. An approaching frontal boundary from the west will increase clouds by late this afternoon and eventually create scattered thundershowers by tonight. - Meteorologist Dan Romano

    Forecast

    Sunday: Increasing clouds, high 74, low 50

    Monday: A.M. showers, P.M. sun, high 74, low 58

    Tuesday: Plenty of sun, high 72, low 50

    Wednesday: Chance of P.M. showers, high 68, low 50

    Thursday: Thunderstorms likely, high 63, low 54

    Friday: Periods of rain, high 63, low 50

    Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool, high 59, low 48

