Sunday's forecast for Duluth and the Northland: Nice and warm today, showers tonight
Some of us in the Northland could be waking up to a little bit of fog, but any fog that does form will burn off by mid-morning. Otherwise, we'll be basking in plenty of sunshine for a good portion of the day. A breezy southerly wind will usher temperatures into the 70s this afternoon, but conditions will begin to deteriorate by dusk. An approaching frontal boundary from the west will increase clouds by late this afternoon and eventually create scattered thundershowers by tonight. - Meteorologist Dan Romano
Forecast
Sunday: Increasing clouds, high 74, low 50
Monday: A.M. showers, P.M. sun, high 74, low 58
Tuesday: Plenty of sun, high 72, low 50
Wednesday: Chance of P.M. showers, high 68, low 50
Thursday: Thunderstorms likely, high 63, low 54
Friday: Periods of rain, high 63, low 50
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool, high 59, low 48