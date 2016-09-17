The 1976 Ford Mustang II that was owned by the late Staff Sgt. Adam Sheda is seen at Benna Ford in Superior on Friday. Sheda was shot and killed one week after returning home from a deployment to Iraq in 2007. The car was auctioned off Saturday at Benna Ford, with the proceeds benefiting Chapter 56 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization that supports local veterans and their families. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Sheda, who served 18 months in Iraq with the Army National Guard, was fatally shot in Duluth a week after returning to the Northland in 2007. On Saturday, his family auctioned off his Mustang, with proceeds going to Duluth’s chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization for people who received the Purple Heart Medal for acquiring wounds in combat.

Tony Sheda, Adam’s father, said the event was well-attended but bittersweet. Tony said he planned to be auctioneer but was overcome by emotion. A friend stepped in, he said.

“I got pretty choked up,” Tony Sheda said. “I couldn’t do it.”

He said a woman from Kerrick, Minn., bought the mustang. Several people made additional donations, bringing the family’s donation total to $6,600.

Adam Sheda noted in his will that he wanted someone to complete restoration of the Mustang. Sheda said auctioning his son’s car off is the closing of a final chapter.

“It was doing nobody any good in storage,” he said. “The car is gone, and maybe Adam is up there smiling on us.”

