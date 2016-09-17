Northland veteran’s Mustang sells for $6,000; money goes to help other vets
Staff Sgt. Adam Sheda’s 1976 second-generation Ford Mustang sold for $6,000 at Benna Ford Roush in Superior on Saturday afternoon.
Sheda, who served 18 months in Iraq with the Army National Guard, was fatally shot in Duluth a week after returning to the Northland in 2007. On Saturday, his family auctioned off his Mustang, with proceeds going to Duluth’s chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization for people who received the Purple Heart Medal for acquiring wounds in combat.
Tony Sheda, Adam’s father, said the event was well-attended but bittersweet. Tony said he planned to be auctioneer but was overcome by emotion. A friend stepped in, he said.
“I got pretty choked up,” Tony Sheda said. “I couldn’t do it.”
He said a woman from Kerrick, Minn., bought the mustang. Several people made additional donations, bringing the family’s donation total to $6,600.
Adam Sheda noted in his will that he wanted someone to complete restoration of the Mustang. Sheda said auctioning his son’s car off is the closing of a final chapter.
“It was doing nobody any good in storage,” he said. “The car is gone, and maybe Adam is up there smiling on us.”
EARLIER
After tragic loss, Northland veteran's family helps other vets