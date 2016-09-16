Bygones for Sept. 17

Duluth industrialist Jeno Paulucci met yesterday with President Ford at the White House to report on his fact-finding mission to Italy’s earthquake area. Ford had asked Paulucci to recommend U.S. assistance for the area, which was hit by a severe earthquake in May.

News Tribune, Sept. 17, 1996

Earlier this month, the Duluth City Council voted to change the zoning of land on the southwest corner of Trinity Road and Central Entrance from residential to commercial. Owners of the land, including Grandma’s Inc., are looking at several options for development.

Unionized teachers in Hibbing are expected to vote today to merge their two unions, the Hibbing Federation of Teachers and the Hibbing Education Association. If approved, the merger will form Hibbing United Educators, which will have about 230 members.

