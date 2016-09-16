Bygones for Sept. 17
News Tribune, Sept. 17, 1976
- Members of the Park Point Community Club yesterday voiced opposition to a proposed multimillion-dollar marina and housing complex on Park Point. The Eberhardt Co. of Minneapolis plans to construct a three-building housing complex on Minnesota Avenue between 18th and 19th streets.
News Tribune, Sept. 17, 1996
- Earlier this month, the Duluth City Council voted to change the zoning of land on the southwest corner of Trinity Road and Central Entrance from residential to commercial. Owners of the land, including Grandma’s Inc., are looking at several options for development.
- Unionized teachers in Hibbing are expected to vote today to merge their two unions, the Hibbing Federation of Teachers and the Hibbing Education Association. If approved, the merger will form Hibbing United Educators, which will have about 230 members.
