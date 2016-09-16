Shipping traffic for Sept. 17
Today
Duluth entry
Morning: Blue Heron, departing for research and returning in the afternoon; Mesabi Miner, departing with coal; American Century, arriving to load coal
Afternoon: Baie St. Paul, arriving to load coal; Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. Van Enkevort, arriving to unload limestone
Evening: Vancouverborg, arriving to load grain
Superior entry
Morning: Tim S. Dool, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the afternoon; Burns Harbor, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Alpena, departing light
Two Harbors
Morning: Presque Isle, departing with iron ore pellets
Afternoon: American Integrity, arriving to load iron ore pellets
For updated information 24 hours a day, call the Boatwatcher’s Hotline at (218) 722-6489.
Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.