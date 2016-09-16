Shipping traffic for Sept. 17

The Mesabi Miner arrives under the Aerial Lift Bridge on Friday evening. The bridge was lit with teal-colored lights to increase awareness of ovarian cancer. The Miner was scheduled to leave port this morning with coal. (Photo by Carole Lent)

Morning: Blue Heron, departing for research and returning in the afternoon; Mesabi Miner, departing with coal; American Century, arriving to load coal

Afternoon: Baie St. Paul, arriving to load coal; Great Lakes Trader/Joyce L. Van Enkevort, arriving to unload limestone

Evening: Vancouverborg, arriving to load grain

Superior entry

Morning: Tim S. Dool, arriving to load iron ore pellets and departing in the afternoon; Burns Harbor, arriving to load iron ore pellets; Alpena, departing light

Two Harbors

Morning: Presque Isle, departing with iron ore pellets

Afternoon: American Integrity, arriving to load iron ore pellets

Source: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Superior Maritime Visitors Center in Canal Park. Arrival and departure times are not official and can vary widely.