Staff Sgt. Adam Sheda, 26, was shot and killed in Duluth one week after returning home from a deployment to Iraq in 2007. (Submitted photo)

Staff Sgt. Adam Sheda arrived home in the Northland in 2007 after an 18-month stint in Iraq with the Army National Guard. A week later, he was shot and killed in Duluth.

"We didn't get a chance to talk to him much, he was only home a week. At one time or another, we were going to sit down and find out what he did; we got little bits. We knew that he was a machine gunner on a Humvee," his father, Tony Sheda of Wrenshall, recalled Friday.

When he first arrived in Iraq, though, he worked at a desk — and Tony said they had prayed that he would remain working at a desk. Adam, however, was a jokester and emailed his parents a photo of him in full battle gear, holding his weapon, with the note, "Here's Sgt. Adam Sheda guarding the copy machine."

Saturday will be what Adam's father calls a bittersweet and sad moment for his family — they'll be auctioning off Adam's 1976 second-generation Ford Mustang at noon at Benna Ford Roush in Superior. All the proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Duluth chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization for men and women who received the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in combat. The group works to support all veterans and their families.

"It's bittersweet. It's kind of the end chapter. Adam is buried at Fort Snelling and I've got the plot next to him," said Tony, who is a U.S. Navy veteran.

Adam requested in his will that someone complete the restoration of his Mustang, a vehicle that he loved, Tony said.

Adam's Mustang is a unique car due to its V8 engine, Benna Ford owner Pat Ringold said, explaining that the auction winner will have a Mustang that they can bring to car shows if they want.

"The biggest thing is that it's a V8. That's the neat part about the whole thing is that it's got a V8 motor in it, which is very rare. Most of them are six-cylinders in a Mustang II, so you can imagine that she gets out and scoots pretty good," Ringold said.

The auction comes after months of interior and exterior restoration work. The process began when Adam's family decided they needed to do something with the Mustang, which was sitting in storage, and wanted to donate to a veterans group. Tony's friend and local radio host Brad Bennett, who is a Vietnam War veteran, connected Tony with the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Ringold.

The time and resources needed to restore the car were completed for free after the Mustang was towed to Benna Ford, 3022 Tower Ave. The restoration included a new paint job, installing a new gas tank and cleaning the interior, he said. Some of the work took time because the car's older age meant some parts couldn't be easily found.

"It looks a lot different than when it came in here," Ringold said.

The Mustang's restoration isn't 100 percent complete and it still needs a little more work, he said. There still are things that can be done on the car so that the auction winner can make it their own vehicle, he said.

The restoration and auction of the Mustang are unique, but Ringold said he'd like to begin annually holding a similar type of auction at Benna Ford with a restored vehicle to benefit a military or veterans organization.

Tony said his son wanted the restoration to happen and, with Adam's military experience, the donation of the auction proceeds to the Military Order of the Purple Heart brings it full circle, Ringold said.

Adam was 26 years old when he was shot and killed on June 30, 2007, during a fight at an East Hillside residence. The shooter pleaded guilty to unintentional second-degree murder and was sentenced to 12 ½ years in prison.

Adam still was considered active duty military at the time of his death, and his will called for a majority of his death benefits to go orphanages in Russia and Africa. His Mustang was the other item listed in his will.

"It's kind of a rare car and if somebody would restore it, that would tie up a lot of loose ends with what Adam had in his will," Tony said.

Adam enlisted in the U.S. Army after he graduated from Wrenshall High School in 1999 and then went on to serve with the Army National Guard.

He wanted to go to Germany when he joined the Army, Tony said, adding that Adam's grandfather served in Gen. George Patton's Third Army during World War II. He explained that Adam collected World War II memorabilia and "when he did things, he went all the way."

"I think he went to every flea market in Germany" looking for World War II items, Tony said.

Adam's memorabilia collection, in addition to his military uniform and his grandfather's military uniform, is now housed in the museum operated by Lake Superior Squadron 101 of the Commemorative Air Force, in Hermantown.