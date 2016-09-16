Two Harbors resident Frank Antilla recently lost the brown leather jacket -- pictured in this photo -- that he's had for more than 70 years. He orginially purchased the jacket while serving in World War II with the Merchant Marine. (Photo courtesy of Frank Antilla)

As fall begins and the colors start to change, jackets start to get pulled out of the closet and dusted off for another season. But as anyone who has endured a Northland winter can testify, not all jackets are created equal.

Frank Antilla, a World War II veteran who lives in Two Harbors, recently lost his favorite jacket — one he bought more than 70 years ago while serving in the U.S. Merchant Marine and one that has been his go-to jacket since he was a teenager.

Antilla was born in North Dakota and grew up on the Iron Range; he quit school at 16 years old and hitchhiked from his home to Seattle in 1943 and when he got there he saw some men in a uniform he didn't recognize. After finding out they were with the Merchant Marine, Frank filled out the application and even asked a barmaid in Seattle to sign his mother's name on the application. In 1943, Frank looked a bit younger than his 16 years, but he had a plan to avoid questions.

"I told them I was 23 because if I had told them I was 18 they might start questioning," he recalled. "But by giving them an advanced age like that, I knew there wouldn't be any questions."

It wasn't long before Antilla was in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, laying telegraph wire; by 1944 he was part of a convoy of 140 ships heading to Europe ahead of the D-Day invasion. While serving he purchased a tan leather bomber jacket from a post exchange store, and the jacket was with him throughout the war and in the 70 years since.

"Years ago, when they would issue jackets like that to men in the Air Force, they would stomp on it and drive over it with a car so it had that 50-mission look," Frank said. "That jacket had the 50-mission look."

Antilla's wife, Berdie, said she has bought him other jackets in their 65 years of marriage, but he never wore anything else besides that one leather jacket.

About a month ago, Frank Antilla laid the jacket down and left it somewhere in Two Harbors or Silver Bay and hasn't seen it since. He's hoping someone in the area has seen the jacket and that it will find its way back home to the Antilla home.

The outside of the jacket is very worn, but the lining on the inside is very distinctive. It has a map of the Normandy coast with the U.S. landing sites of Omaha and Utah beaches highlighted. A few years ago, the original lining wore out, but they were able to get an identical lining that his daughter-in-law, Lily Antilla, sewed into the the jacket. When she sewed the new lining in, she also sewed in a tag with the Antillas' phone number.

Antilla asked that anyone who has seen the jacket contact the Lake County News-Chronicle at (218) 834-2141.

"It's very worn," he said. "It looks like it's got a lot of miles on it, but I enjoyed that jacket."