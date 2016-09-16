Arbitrator rules against Itasca County Sheriff's Department

A state arbitrator has ruled against the Itasca County Sheriff's Department in a dispute over termination.

The ruling ordered the department to reinstate a 24-year deputy, Michael Bliss, to his former position.

It took a three-day hearing for the arbitrator to sort through testimony and more than 1,000 pages entered as exhibits.The dispute going back almost two years ago was resolved early last month.

Arbitration award documents say that in November 2015, Deputy Bliss used an interview room for a meeting with another sheriff's office employee.

When he discovered that sheriff's administrator Anna Cass had monitored the meeting using audio-visual equipment in the office, documents say Bliss filed a complaint with Human Resources. That launched a criminal investigation into the department where charges against Cass were eventually dropped. But, according to the arbitrator, the incident became central to the deputy's eventual termination.

Documents say that in May 2015, Sheriff Vic Williams placed Deputy Bliss on administrative leave saying he was "taking the action due to the turmoil going on in the office."

Later, in December of 2015, documents say, the sheriff terminated Bliss citing thirteen instances of misconduct.

Find more details at WDIO.com