North House fundraiser

North House Folk School's 15th annual Unplugged event — including two nights of live music and a folk artisan marketplace — is underway in Grand Marais.

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jon Vezner has guided the event from the start, helping raise more than $125,000 for North House Folk School over the years.

The live music takes place tonight and Saturday, with the artisan marketplace — including 20 course offerings and artisan demonstrations — continuing through Tuesday.

Find more information, including ticket information and a schedule of events, at northhouse.org.

