Corn maze opens

The corn maze at Engwalls Garden Center in Hermantown will open for the season on Saturday.

The maze will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30, with some flashlight nights and other special events planned for October. This year's maze features more than a mile of paths, along with hayrides, corn pits and corn cannons (take aim at targets for prizes).

Maze tickets are $8 for ages 12 and older; $7 for ages 12 and younger; and free for ages 2 and younger — with $1 from each regular-price ticket sold going to a local charity. Hayrides are $4.

The maze is located at 4749 Hermantown Road; find more information at engwallscornmaze.com.