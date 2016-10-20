Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Duluth News Tribune
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Matters of record for Oct. 20, 2016
Dayton requests disaster declaration for widespread storm damage
Trump says he may not accept election result
Trump, Clinton parry each other's attacks in final debate
Duluth students observe, critique presidential debate
More Topics
crime
education
health
iron range
politics
st louis county
superior
business
Headlines
Kwik Trip official tells of success through compassion
Thursday hearing could decide fate of Essar mineral leases
Minnesota Power shutting down two more coal generators
Enbridge to lay off 50 workers in Twin Ports
Free rent available for pop-up shops downtown
More Topics
construction
energy
mining
money
shipping
technology
transportation
sports
Headlines
A thicker purple line: Vikings add Long to reinforce shaky protection unit
Rick Weegman column: Bradford’s return to Philly adds intrigue
Zimmer takes hard-line approach: Defensive coordinator was ‘significantly disciplined’ for drunken driving
Packers expect Bears to air it out
Prep report: Ely wins battle of Nine-Man unbeatens
More Topics
baseball
basketball
football
golf
hockey
preps
running
features
Headlines
Christa Lawler column: Nobel laureate Dylan to Swedish Academy: New phone, who dis
Looking for homemade Halloween costumes
Christian band returns to Duluth on scaled-back schedule
'YOUR INNER FREAK': The Underground's alternating ‘Hedwig’ and ‘Rocky Horror’ inspire song, dance and glitter explosions
Best Bets: Trampled by craft beer (or craft beer by Turtles)
More Topics
pursuits
taste
A&E
home
weekend
featured columnists
milestones
Headlines
Happy Birthday to Barbara Ziemski!
Silver Anniversary Surprise!
Bob and Mary Boisjoli
Isla Annmarie Mickelson
Annalise Sue Fahlin
More Topics
weddings
engagements
anniversaries
new arrivals
100 candles
special occasions
obituaries
Headlines
WILLIS "BUD" KRAUSE
MARGARET GRIEVE RODWOLD
ROGER V. TROYER
VIOLET MAE (BERGE) HAZELTON
LARRY RYDEN
More Topics
memorials
opinion
Headlines
Reader's view: Olson is great pick to help state move in right direction
Reader's view: Schultz continues tradition of excellence in District 7A
Port Director’s View: Set uniform federal standard on ballast water to protect US waterways
Our View / Endorsement: Let Tomassoni build on success
Our view / endorsement: Eichorn the change Range needs in St. Paul
More Topics
columns
editorial cartoons
local view
national view
other view
our view
readers views
outdoors
Headlines
Grand Portage, Bois Forte bands seeking to take moose this fall
Fall Nice Fish Gallery 2016
Public comment sought on Wisconsin lake trout management
Prairie chickens making a comeback in western Minn.
MN DNR Weekly Report for Oct. 17, 2016
More Topics
fishing
hunting
community
Headlines
Horoscopes for Oct. 20
Horoscopes for Oct. 19
Horoscopes for Oct. 18
Pets of the Week
Horoscopes for Oct. 17
More Topics
scrapbook
family
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Happy Birthday to Barbara Ziemski!
By
Rose Chu
Today at 12:22 p.m.
Explore related topics:
milestones
special occasions
Advertisement