Terry and Mary Stromdahl
Terry and Mary Stromdahl will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with cake and coffee from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 23 in St. Michael's Church, 4901 E. Superior St., Duluth.
Terry and Mary were married Oct. 22, 1966, in St. Benedict Church in Duluth.
Their children are David and Beth of Minneapolis and Jodi of Duluth. They have one grandson.
Terry owned Terry's Custom Cabinets and also worked for various construction companies. Mary was a nurse at St. Mary's and Miller Dwan hospitals, and also worked for Duluth public schools.