Turkey, take-two: Put those leftovers to good use

There’s no other holiday where the leftovers play as an important role as the main meal. From the turkey and stuffing to mashed potatoes and veggies, so many parts of the feast are prime candidates for new dishes in the days ahead.

But before that can happen, you must store those leftovers properly. Here are some tips:

— Store leftovers within two hours of your meal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service website says to toss food that has been left out for longer than two hours at room temperature because it could be unsafe. If the temperature is above 90 degrees (that’s certainly not an issue here), the limit is one hour.

— Don’t store the whole turkey with meat still on it in the refrigerator. Pick all the meat from the bones, place in plastic bags or storage containers and store separately. Use the meat within 3 to 4 days or freeze.

— When using leftover turkey in a recipe, remember it just needs to be reheated because it’s already cooked. Prepare other ingredients first, according to your recipe. Then add the leftover turkey.

— If you plan on making stock, store the carcass and bones in a plastic bag.

— Stuffing and gravy keep two days in the refrigerator. Stuffing can be frozen for one month, gravy up to six months.

— Side dishes and casseroles will keep three to four days in the refrigerator.

— Cooked mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes keep three to four days in the refrigerator. These also freeze well in airtight containers for 10 to 12 months, but leave about a half-inch of space at the top. Reheat over low-medium heat in a saucepan with 1 to 2 tablespoons milk or water, stirring to prevent sticking.

— Store cranberry sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week. Fresh, whole cranberries will keep in the refrigerator for up to two weeks and in the freezer for up to one year.

Today’s recipes use mainly kitchen staples, saving you a trip to the grocery store.

Serves: 8 / Preparation time: 45 minutes / Total time: 2 hours

This recipe is not only tasty but impressive with its puff pastry lattice crust.

Thanksgiving leftovers recipes:

1 package (17.3 ounces) frozen puff pastry, thawed

2 1/2 to 3 cups leftover cooked turkey, cubed or shredded

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

4 tablespoons butter, divided

1 large onion, peeled, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme or 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced

1 teaspoon fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups turkey broth or reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon half-and-half cream, divided

1 tablespoon Dijon

2 cups frozen mixed vegetables (about 10 to 12 ounces)

1 large egg yolk

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll each pastry sheet into a 12-by-10-inch rectangle. Cut one sheet crosswise into six 2-inch strips; cut remaining sheet lengthwise into five 2-inch strips. On a baking sheet, closely weave strips to make a 12-by-10-inch lattice. Freeze while making filling.

In a large bowl, toss the cooked turkey with 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and pepper.

In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium-high heat; sauté turkey until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from pan.

In same skillet, heat remaining butter over medium-high heat; sauté onion until tender, 5-7 minutes. Stir in garlic and herbs; cook 1 minute. Stir in flour until blended; cook and stir 1 minute. Gradually stir in broth, 1 cup cream and Dijon. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly until thickened, about 2 minutes.

Stir in vegetables, turkey and the remaining salt and pepper; return to a boil. Transfer to a greased 2-quart oblong baking dish. Top with lattice, trimming to fit.

Whisk together egg yolk and remaining cream; brush over pastry. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly and golden brown, 45-55 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Adapted from Tasteofhome.com. Tested by Susan Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen. Nutrition information not available.

Serves: 6 / Preparation time: 15 minutes / Total time: 45 minutes

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 teaspoons fresh garlic, minced

1 cup chopped onion

1 1/2 teaspoons curry powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 can (15 ounces) pure pumpkin puree

1 can (15 ounces) no salt added white kidney beans, drained

1 can (12 ounces) evaporated skim milk

Small sage leaves, for garnish

In a large pot, heat the oil. Add the garlic and sauté 1 minute or until fragrant. Add the onion and sauté until it is soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in the curry powder and black pepper; cook for 1 minute. Add the broth, pumpkin puree and kidney beans, bring to a simmer and cook uncovered for 20 to 30 minutes. Stir in the evaporated milk and heat until warmed through.

Using a hand emulsion blender, blend soup until you reach the desired consistency. Or transfer to a blender, working in batches if necessary, and blend until smooth. If desired, fry the sage leaves in a small amount of oil for a few seconds. Garnish with sage leaves.

From Larissa Shain, RD for Henry Ford Health System, Metabolic Health and Weight Management. Tested by Susan Selasky for the Free Press Test Kitchen. Nutrition information not available.