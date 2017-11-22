Search
    7 Thanksgiving desserts that aren't pumpkin pie

    By Heidi Shaffer Today at 12:17 p.m.
    Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler oozes with caramel made with spiced rum. Alexandra Floersch / The Forum

    Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler with Spiced Rum Caramel

    This cobbler is a great fall dessert and one that might just bump pumpkin pie off my Thanksgiving table.

    Apple Pecan Bread Pudding loaves served with ice cream.David Samson / The Forum

    Sweet Apple Pecan Bread Pudding

    Bread pudding is a perennial favorite for fall and winter desserts, with myriad flavor combinations.

    Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie is made with vanilla ice cream, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, pumpkin and whipped cream. David Samson / The F

    Pumpkin Ice Cream Pie

    OK, so this is technically pumpkin pie, but it's nothing like the version you're used to.

    Baked cranberry-pecan hassleback apples are simple and delicious. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

    Cranberry Pecan Hasselback Baked Apples

    Combine great fall flavors and wow your guests.

    Pumpkin Pecan Cake

    Can't decide whether to do pumpkin pie or a pecan cake? Combine the two.

    Pumpkin cookies topped with a maple glaze combine all the best fall flavors. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

    Maple-Glazed Pumpkin Cookies

    These cookies are easy to make and filled with autumn flavors, including pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.

    Cinnamon Scotcheroos are a delicious twist on the Midwest favorite using cinnamon cereal, white chocolate and butterscotch. Alex

    Cinnamon Scotcheroos

    Tinker with this Midwest favorite by adding a holiday spice.

    Heidi Shaffer

    Heidi Shaffer is the Audience Engagement Manager for Forum Communications. Readers can reach Shaffer at (701) 241-5582 or by emailing hshaffer@forumcomm.com. Twitter: @heidishaffer | Instagram: @hreisenauer  

    Hshaffer@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5582
