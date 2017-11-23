Last year on The Great Indoors, I went all out and made what I called a PieLogNog — a mashup of a pecan pie, chocolate caramel log and eggnog cheesecake based upon chef Zac Young's Pielogen. It was super yummy, but even then I realized you can't beat a simple piece of pumpkin pie. However, as I mentioned last week, I'm trying out a low-carb Thanksgiving this year.

At 41 grams of carbs per slice, pumpkin pie isn't low-carb. Bummer. Not to be dissuaded from my deep love of pumpkin pie after my Thanksgiving feast, I sought to find a low-carb/keto-friendly pumpkin pie dessert that would taste great, but keep my carb count low. I found it with this recipe for Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes from Alldayidreamaboutfood.com. I was attracted first to the name of the blog. I feel as though I'm a kindred spirit to Carolyn, the author of the blog. Clearly, I'm food-obsessed, but also hoping to start eating a little healthier. In fact, I'm pretty sure her book, "The Everyday Ketogenic Kitchen" needs to go on my Christmas list (hint, hint, Hubby).

But I digress. The ingredients in these cupcakes aren't that different from what you'd find in the pumpkin cupcakes you've probably eaten before with one notable exception — coconut flour replaces all-purpose flour. In fact, there is very little coconut flour in the cupcake at all. Because of that, the cupcakes don't taste very cakey. They're more like custard — therefore more like a real pumpkin pie.

They were super easy to make and — at only approximately 4 grams of carbs each — a definite delicious way to top off the Thanksgiving feast without the guilt.

Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

3 tablespoons coconut flour (and more, if needed)

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1 cup pumpkin puree

⅓ cup Swerve Sweetener (I used Truvia)

¼ cup heavy cream, half and half or full-fat coconut milk (I used heavy cream)

1 large egg

½ teaspoon vanilla

For the whipped topping

Heavy cream

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon of Truvia to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line six muffin cups with paper liners. (I highly recommend parchment paper cups for easy release.)

In a small bowl, whisk together the coconut flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk pumpkin puree, sweetener, cream, egg and vanilla until well combined. Whisk in dry ingredients. If your batter seems very thin, whisk in an additional tablespoon of coconut flour.

Divide among prepared muffin cups and bake 25 to 30 minutes, until just puffed and barely set. Remove from oven and let cool in pan. (They will sink. That's okay — all the better for plopping your whipped cream on top!)

Refrigerate for at least one hour before serving. Generously dollop whipped cream on top.

Recipe courtesy of Alldayidreamaboutfood.com.