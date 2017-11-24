It’s like towering over a galaxy of green stars.

Then came the late October storm that stirred up Lake Superior, ripped up part of the Lakewalk, and changed the landscape of some local beaches — including some of the driftwood structures that had been strung with lights at her Park Point home.

On the morning of the storm, Hales walked down toward the lake — but didn’t get too close, she said. The waves were splashing up over the beach walk and the driftwood was missing.

“It’s Lake Superior,” she said. “Quel super. Big surprise.”

In the weeks that have followed, a missing archway was found, driftwood structures have been rebuilt and more BlissLights have been purchased.

“We haven’t put them up yet,” Hales said. “We’re holding our breath and hoping we don’t get another blow.”

As of this past week, Hales and company are still putting final touches on the residential light show that, last year, drew upward of 10,000 visitors — at least, that’s how many cider cups they reportedly used. The display is expected to go live on Dec. 8, Hales said.

When the lights went on last December, Hales announced it was the final year of the display. A grandson who had been involved with the project had his own life, she said, and lung disease has made it hard to race around like she once could. At 73, she tires more easily.

But friends, neighbors, and regular-old light aficionados intervened.

“The outpouring was astonishing,” she said. “I know a number of people have made this a tradition, but last year I found out it’s a lot more than I really even realized.”

In recent years, friends have created a gofundme to help cover the costs of electricity, snacks, firewood and replacement lights. This year’s goal is $3,500.

Jim Braulik, self-described as a former “bah-humbug Christmas guy,” has taken over as coordinator. He’s a relative newbie — he only discovered the display when ABC-TV was in town — but has been moved by the way people respond to the lights.

“When you see the twinkle in kids’ eyes, I don’t care how Scrooge you are,” he said.

He compared it to the other light display in town.

“Bentleyville brings crowds,” he said. “Marcia’s starts traditions.”

Hales has been creating epic light displays since 1998, when she took second-place in a local competition. She went bigger, better, taller and eventually won the contest so many times she was given a lifetime achievement award. Meanwhile, she has hosted — well, everybody — at her property at 3739 South Lake Ave.

There are white-light lit paths, a large-scale tribute to her late husband, animal sculptures, a wishing penguin and a bonfire. She always has hot drinks and cookies on hand.

There’s a book about it: “Spirit of Lights,” by News Tribune editorial board editor Chuck Frederick, tells the stories of guests’ life-changing moments tied to the light display. There was national coverage of it: ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” featured Hales’ home in 2015. And Hales has gotten mega-kudos, including her own day: January 7, 2017 was Marcia Hales Day in Duluth.

Hales was serious last year when she tried to retire from the Holiday Spirit in the Lights. But now: “I guess I would never say never,” she said. Braulik, she said, is looking to the future.

“I’m certainly not going to stop that,” she said. “I guess we just have to play it by ear.”

IF YOU GO

What: Marcia Hales’ Spirit in the Holiday Lights display

Where: 3739 S. Lake Avenue, Duluth

When: Opens Dec. 8

Online: gofundme.com/2017-holiday-spirit-in-the-lights