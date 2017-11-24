Things to do this week: Snocross, holiday lights, and more
For the Family
Grab your winter gear and check out Amsoil Duluth National Snocross snowmobile races, today through Sunday at Spirit Mountain. Go to spiritmt.com for details.
Santa and his live reindeer arrive at noon today, Fitger’s Complex, 600 E. Superior St. Hours: noon to 3 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Go to fitgers.com or call (218) 728-8826.
Enjoy Bentleyville Tour of Lights, today through Dec. 26, Bayfront Festival Park. Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Go to bentleyvilleusa.org.
Reserve your spot on the Christmas City Express train, today through Sunday, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-17, Fitger’s Complex, 600 E. Superior St. The train runs from Fitger’s to the Duluth Depot. Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for ages 3-13 and free for younger children. Go to northshorescenicrailraod.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.
Get your tickets to “A Christmas Carol,” Thursday through Dec. 17, at the Duluth Playhouse, 506 W. Michigan St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays as well as 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday. Go to duluthplayhouse.org or call (218) 733-7555 to reserve your spot.
Make plans to attend “The WWII Live USO Variety and Canteen Show,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Elks Club, 1503 Belknap St.Presented by Time Arc Theatre and Twin Ports Stage. Tickets: $15. Call (715) 392-1742 or go to brownpapertickets.com for reservations.Ongoing
- Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, Duluth, offers a 39-room mansion and 7 acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Grounds hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.
- Duluth Children’s Museum, 115 S. 29th Ave. W., Duluth, offers programs and exhibits for children and families. Hours: 10 a.m. to p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Visit playduluth.org or call (218) 733-7543.
- Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans’ Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.
- Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.
- Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, Duluth, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.
- Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., Duluth, is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays; closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit lszooduluth.org or call (218) 730-4500.
- North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.
- Lake Superior & Mississippi Historic River Train fall color rides, 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays as well as 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 22, 7100 Grand Ave. Tickets available at lsmrr.org. Call (218) 624-7549 or email lsmrr46@hotmail.com.