Things to do this week: Snocross, holiday lights, and more

Santa and his live reindeer arrive at noon today, Fitger’s Complex, 600 E. Superior St. Hours: noon to 3 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Go to fitgers.com or call (218) 728-8826.

Enjoy Bentleyville Tour of Lights, today through Dec. 26, Bayfront Festival Park. Hours: 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Go to bentleyvilleusa.org.

Reserve your spot on the Christmas City Express train, today through Sunday, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 15-17, Fitger’s Complex, 600 E. Superior St. The train runs from Fitger’s to the Duluth Depot. Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for ages 3-13 and free for younger children. Go to northshorescenicrailraod.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

Get your tickets to “A Christmas Carol,” Thursday through Dec. 17, at the Duluth Playhouse, 506 W. Michigan St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays as well as 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday. Go to duluthplayhouse.org or call (218) 733-7555 to reserve your spot.

Make plans to attend “The WWII Live USO Variety and Canteen Show,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Elks Club, 1503 Belknap St.Presented by Time Arc Theatre and Twin Ports Stage. Tickets: $15. Call (715) 392-1742 or go to brownpapertickets.com for reservations.