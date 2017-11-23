Movie listings: 'CoCo,' 'Lady Bird' and more

"Lady Bird"

Marion McPherson, a California nurse, works tirelessly to keep her family afloat after her husband loses his job. She also maintains a turbulent bond with a teenage daughter who is just like her—loving, strong-willed and deeply opinionated. R, run time 1:33, Duluth 10

"Man Who Invented Christmas"

Using real-life inspiration and a vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in "A Christmas Carol," forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today. PG, run time 1:44, Lakes 10

"Roman J. Israel, ESQ,"

Roman J. Israel, Esq. is set in the underbelly of the overburdened Los Angeles criminal court system. Denzel Washington stars as a driven, idealistic defense attorney whose life is upended when his mentor, a civil rights icon, dies. When he is recruited to join a firm led by one of the legendary man's former students — the ambitious lawyer George Pierce (Colin Farrell) — and begins a friendship with a young champion of equal rights (Carmen Ejogo), a turbulent series of events ensue that will put the activism that has defined Roman's career to the test. PG-13, run time 2:09, Duluth 10

Also showing

"A Bad Mom's Christmas"

Under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. As if creating the perfect holiday for their families isn't hard enough, they'll have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers when they come to visit. R, run time 1:44, Duluth 10, Lakes 10, Premiere

"Daddy's Home 2"

Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmas time perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty's old-school, macho dad and Brad's gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. PG-13, run time 1:45, Duluth 10, Lakes 10, Premiere

"The Florida Project"

Set on a stretch of highway just outside the imagined utopia of Disney World, The Florida Project follows six-year-old Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) and her rebellious mother Halley (Bria Vinai) over the course of a single summer. The two live week-to-week at "The Magic Castle," a budget hotel managed by Bobby (Willem Dafoe), whose stern exterior hides a deep reservoir of kindness and compassion. Despite her harsh surroundings, Moonee has no trouble making each day a celebration of life along with her ragtag playmates—including Jancey, a new arrival to the area who quickly becomes Moon's best friend. Unbeknownst to Moonee, however, her delicate fantasy is supported by the toil and sacrifice of Halley, who is forced to explore increasingly dangerous possibilities in order to provide for her daughter. R, run time 1:55, Zinema 2

"Justice League"

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash—it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. PG-13, run time 1:59, Duluth 10, Lakes 10, Premiere

"Murder on the Orient Express"

A lavish trip through Europe quickly unfolds into a race against time to solve a murder aboard a train. Everyone's a suspect when Detective Hercule Poirot arrives to interrogate all passengers and search for clues before the killer can strike again. PG-13, run time 1:55, Duluth 10, Lakes 10, Premiere

"The Star"

A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a loveable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told - the first Christmas. PG, run time 1:26, Duluth 10, Lakes 10

"Thor: Ragnarok"

Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. PG-13, run time 2:10, Duluth 10, Lakes 10, Premiere

"Wonder"

Based on the New York Times bestseller, "Wonder" tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman, a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. PG, run time 1:53, Duluth 10, Lakes 10, Premiere

Summaries from IMDb and official movie websites.