Best bets: Mason, Snakes and Johansen

Mason Jennings plays a show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Music Center. He released the album "Wild Dark Metal," a collective of mostly his signature spare, but highly narrative tunes, in 2016. Okay, "Two Dollar Man" sort of whips up a vintage rock 'n' roll frenzy.

Mason Jennings plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Sacred Heart Music Center, 201 W. Fourth St. Tickets: $20 at eventbrite.com.

Get the blues-rock

Local blues rockers Black-eyed Snakes will play Saturday as part of Earth Rider Launch week at Cedar Lounge.

The band, fronted by Alan Sparhawk, likes to get deep down and gritty, just jam for a bit, maybe throw in a with a primal wail or two.

Black-eyed Snakes play at 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Cedar Lounge, 1715 N. Third St., Superior.

Brothers Burn Mountain, Bottle Jockeys, Rob May play RT's

Consider it a sort of insider's guide to Duluth music: A brotherly duo that performs an eclectic mix, a pub-rock band fronted by Chad Lyons and a Giljunko alum — actually the one behind "Mohawks" — will play a post T-Day show on Friday at RT Quinlan's.

The lineup includes Brothers Burn Mountain, Bottle Jockeys and Rob May.

Brothers Burn Mountain, The Bottle Jockeys, Rob May play at 9 a.m. Nov. 24 at RT Quinlan's, 220 W. Superior St. Tickets: $5 at the door.

Eckart, Seguin channel the Everlys

Todd Eckart is Don and John Seguin is Phil in the fourth go-round of The Everly Brothers Tribute Concert, which plays Sunday at Clyde Iron Works.

The duo matches the harmonies of the boys behind "All I Have to Do Is Dream," "Bye Bye Love," "Wake Up Little Susie," and more. The singers are backed by Jimi Cooper on guitar, George Ellsworth on bass and Marvin Pomeroy on drums.

The Everly Brothers Tribute Concert is at 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St. Tickets: $10 at Beaner's Central.

Johansen brings sounds of Norway

Jardar Johansen, a performer from Northern Norway, returns with his band for a concert that includes older traditional Norwegian tunes, contemporary, international Christmas classics and stories. Songs will be sung in English and Norwegian.

Johansen, who comes from the American gospel tradition, performed a seasonal concert last year, too, as part of his tour.

Norwegian Christmas Concert with Jadar Johansen is at 5 p.m. Nov. 25 at Peace United Church of Christ, 1111 N. 11th Ave. E.