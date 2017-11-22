Earth Rider Brewery is currently celebrating launch week — through Saturday — with five of its beers on tap at the Cedar Lounge taproom, 1715 N. Third St., Superior, in addition to live music and prizes.

On tap: Precious Material (a German Helles lager), Earth Rider Pale Ale, Earth Rider IPA, North Tower Stout and Apricrush Tart (a kettle-sour wheat ale with natural apricot.)

Today marks the release of "Cedar Sessions, Vol. 1," a compilation of live recordings from the Cedar Lounge over the past year, including Charlie Parr, Black-Eyed Snakes, The Boomchucks, Brothers Burn Mountain, Two Many Banjos and more. Proceeds from CD sales go to Northern Lakes Food Bank. Woodblind and Jen West will perform.

Feeding Leroy plays Friday and Black-eyed Snakes are on Saturday. Music runs from 8-11 p.m.

Young snack-makers advance in Super Bowl contest

Three young Duluth healthy snack-makers are among the 52 winners of the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Super Snack Challenge.

The winners, which include Daijon Compere, 13, Elijah Harding, 11, and Mar Kelle Schlosser, 14, have been invited to the Kids Tailgate Party during the 10-day Super Bowl festival. Ten young foodies will be selected and the winning recipe will be chosen.

The winner gets $25,000 to donate to their charity of choice.

Daijon created a parfait, Elijah made a nut-fruit-seed snack mix, and Mar Kelle topped bananas with grapes and blackberries.

They will make their recipe for a host of celebrity chef judges later this month.