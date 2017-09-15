Things to Do for Sept. 15, 2017

Don't miss the Chester Bowl Fall Fest, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Chester Bowl Park, 1801 E. Skyline Parkway. Features crafts, vendors, farmers market, food trucks, live music and activities for children and families. Free with suggested donation of $5-$10. Rain date is Sunday. Go to chesterbowl.org/fall-fest

Attend the opening reception of "The Life of an Urban Trumpeter Swan Family and the Creatures That Share the Lake," by photographer Ray Colby in the Merrill Lynch Fine Arts Gallery at Great Lakes Aquarium from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

Get your tickets to the Duluth Preservation Alliance's 32nd Annual Historic Properties Tour, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20; available at duluthpreservation.org or at the Fitger's Inn lobby, 600 E. Superior St., starting at 10 a.m. the day of the event.

Oktoberfest starts at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Grandma's Saloon & Grill in Canal Park. Jason massing, host of KQDS morning show, will tap the ceremonial first keg. Enjoy German beer, food and music by the Oktoberfest All Star Polka Band Wednesday through Sept. 24.

Love chili? Head to the United Way's 26th annual Chili Cook-off, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, DECC. Admission: $8 for adults, $3 for ages 6-12 and free for younger children. Go to hlunitedway.org

For Foodies

Sign up for "A Taste of Quebec" with Todd Whitesel, 6 p.m. Thursday, The Blue Heron Trading Co., 394 S. Lake Ave. Learn to make Tourtiere, a savory Christmas pie; Gaspe-style layered cod chowder with walt pork; pate Chinois with homemade grape tomato ketchup and maple syrup tart. Cost: $30. Call (218) 722-8799 for required pre-registration.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, Duluth, offers a 39-room mansion and 7 acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Grounds hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to Labor Day. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, Duluth, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., Duluth, is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit lszooduluth.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Lake Superior & Mississippi Historic River Train, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 22, 7100 Grand Ave. Call (218) 624-7549 or email lsmrr46@hotmail.com.