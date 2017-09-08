Photo essay: Giddy up
I'm allergic to horses, so I'm not sure why I wanted to photograph a story about a woman's love for horses. But I was drawn to the things that epitomize summer in Canal Park, including the carriage rides. Tara Carlson of Superior is one of the drivers. She's been riding horses since she was 3 weeks old, speaks their language and braids their hair. Whether horse or human, you'd be happy to make her acquaintance. Carriage rides continue through Halloween as long as the weather allows.