Readings & Writers

Events

The Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

Bookstores

Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• "Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site" story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• "The Rainbow Fish" story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• Lakeview Christian Academy Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Features story time, a visit from Cat in the Hat, scavenger hunts and more.

• Dance story time, 11 a.m. March 11.

• The LEGO Batman movie event, 2 p.m. March 11.

• "How to Catch a Leprechaun" story time, 11 a.m. March 14.

• Egg story time, 11 a.m. March 18.

What Goes 'Round Bookstore, 38 S. Second St., Bayfield, offers local author and newspaper columnist Howard Paap discussing the work of Henry David Thoreau, 6-7 p.m. March 16. Free. Call (715) 779-0106.

The Bookstore at Fitgers, 600 E. Superior St., offers these events. Call (218) 727-9077.

• Author Mindy Mejia signs copies of her new book, "Everything You Want Me to Be," from noon to 2 p.m. March 11.

• Author Vince Wyckoff signs copies of his new book, "Black Otter Bay," from 6:30-8 p.m. March 23.

• Author Tom Isbell signs copies of his newest book, "The Release," the third part of his young adult dystopian trilogy, from 6:30-8 p.m. March 30.

Books

Title: "Creekfinding: A True Story"

Author: Jacqueline Briggs Martin

Illustrator: Claudia McGehee

Synopsis: Once upon a time, a creek burbled up and tumbled across a prairie valley. It was filled with insects and brook trout that ate them, from that chirruped and birds watching for bugs and fish. This is a true story about a man named Mike who went looking for that creek long after it was buried under fields of corn. It is the story of how a creek can be brought back to life, and with it a whole world of nature.

Cost: $ 16.95

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Contact: upress.umn.edu/book-division/books/creekfinding

Title: "Broker"

Author: Chuck Logan

Synopsis: It's 1979 and Broker has contracted with the state crime bureau for a secret, risky, undercover job that no cop could do. A former foreign agent turns up dead in a remote patch of woods. A ton of contraband is in play that could have international implications. Broker knows he's as flawed and fearless as the other members of his pick-up crew, but he can't resist following the trail into a limbo world where the shadows of the powerful merge with the shadows of the law. He only has one thing going for him. He's been there before.

Cost: $16

Publisher: Midpoint Trade Books

Contact: chucklogan.org