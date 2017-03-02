Housebreaking tips for puppies

To help new dog owners housebreak their puppies, the American Kennel Club offers the following tips:

• Maintain a consistent schedule. A consistent feeding and potty schedule will help with the housebreaking process. When first training your puppy to go outdoors, bring him on a leash to the same spot every time. You should take your puppy outside in the morning, after a nap and after every feeding. Puppies typically need to eat about three to four meals a day. To avoid accidents indoors, it's best to take him outside within 10 minutes after he has finished eating.

• Crates are helpful during the training process. Crates can be a useful training tool if used correctly. Never use a crate as a form of punishment. Instead, your puppy should feel safe and happy when he is in it. The crate should be just big enough for your puppy to stand up and turn around in a full circle. Your puppy shouldn't be kept in the crate for longer than four hours, and he should be taken outside before and after you leave him inside one.

• Don't forget to praise and reward. When housebreaking your puppy, it's important to stay consistent and positive. Once your puppy has gone to the bathroom outside, you can reward him with praise and a treat. You should never punish him for any accidents that may occur out of eyesight.