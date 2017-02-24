'Brown Girls' puts women of color front and center

Filmed last summer in Chicago, the project is a collaboration between director Sam Bailey and writer Fatimah Asghar, who have created a female-centric portrait of the city that feels distinctive and intimate and worlds away from what we typically see on various network TV dramas that shoot in town.

But let's back up a moment because the web series as a category has become a formidable, budget-friendly tool for young writers and directors to get their work made — and seen by a sizable audience — sans studio support.

Fifteen years ago when indie filmmakers such as Joe Swanberg and the Duplass brothers first hit the scene, they were making loosely scripted films that had a shoulder-shrugging interest in the traditional three-act structure. Their early indies put a focus on life's banal absurdities and the unfurling conversations of 20-somethings not quite finding their place in the world.

More than a decade later, the genre has adapted in some intriguing ways, primarily with a focus on easy-to-access web series. Leading the way are filmmakers of color, perhaps most notably Issa Rae, who gained notice with her self-produced web series "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" before landing at HBO, where her comedy "Insecure" was recently picked up for a second season.

More filmmakers are following in her path, and in Chicago that includes Bailey and Asghar. "Brown Girls" is small in scope and primarily the story of two best friends and their (often-frustrated) romantic and professional aspirations. All seven episodes are available at browngirlswebseries.com.

And so, the players: Leila (Nabila Hossain) is a struggling writer and the offspring of Pakistani immigrants who prefers sleeping with women and is still figuring out how to navigate through romantic relationships. (When she comes out to her sister, the response is an unsurprised "I've known that since you were a kid.")

Patricia (Sonia Denis) is an African-American musician, and though she has an ultra-confident exterior (she calmly dispatches a Tinder date by telling him, "Our time together has come to an end so I'm going to call you an Uber"), much of it is a front.

Based loosely on the real-life friendship between Asghar and Chicago singer-songwriter Jamila Woods (who has a cameo), the series works as a collection of snapshots, some more fully realized than others. Leila, perpetually and adorably frazzled; Patricia, the cool girl forever working to maintain a strong facade. The supporting cast is especially good (the aforementioned Bullock, as well as Lily Mojekwu as Patricia's mother, going through some life adjustments of her own).

The central performances of Hossain and Denis don't always capture an ease or banter or essential lived-in quality. Both leads are nonactors and that might play into this a little; there is a certain skill to filling out a character and filling in the spaces that don't exist explicitly in a script. That said, both are likable screen presences, with Hossain frequently delivering a line with an unexpected rhythm and Denis finessing romantic comedy wordplay and more emotional moments. At one point, she is made awkwardly aware of a guy's low level of interest in her: "He didn't buy me dinner." The way she delivers the line, the ashen expression on her face — it says everything. And then she pours a shot for Leila and herself, cut to credits. That kind of sharp editing is evident throughout the series.

This is Bailey's second web series. Her first was the gorgeously shot, quietly funny "You're So Talented."

Here's why that matters: When you're viewed as an "other" in an work environment, voicing an idea sometimes becomes a referendum on your identity rather than the idea itself. "People can feel scared to speak up when nobody on set looks like you. So I had the opportunity to create a work environment that was different."

Asghar is new to script writing. She primarily writes poetry (and is pursuing her MFA in poetry at the University of Michigan) and she also works with Young Chicago Authors as a teaching artist.

"I've only ever seen one way of being Muslim on TV and that's usually as a terrorist or someone who is not fully fleshed out. Or is someone who is super religious and conservative," she said. "And that's just not my life. And it's not the life of many people I know who are Muslim. Leila is the type of Muslim woman who isn't shown a lot on TV, and in some ways how she expresses her identity might make people uncomfortable because it resists the stereotypes — she's queer, she drinks, she ends up fighting someone at a party. She lives a lifestyle that is not often shown but I think is very real. So that was a huge impulse for writing her. The more that we can have that discussion, I think, the better off we are."

• Watch "Brown Girls" at browngirlswebseries.com, and "You're So Talented" at youresotalented.net.