Things to Do for Feb. 24, 2017

Sign up for Garde Manger, with Mary Tennis and April Harries, 6 p.m. Thursday, Blue Heron Trading Co., 394 S. Lake Ave. From the pros at the Smoke Haus, a class on cold item catering for the casual host. Features smoked and dry-cured meats, cheese concoctions and crudites. Cost: $30. Call (218) 722-8799 for required reservations.

For the Family

Enjoy a screening of "Finding Dory" 2 p.m. today, Mount Royal branch library, 105 Mount Royal Shopping Circle or check out LEGOs at the library, 4 p.m. today, West Duluth branch library, 5830 Grand Ave. Go to duluthlibrary.org.

Take a drive and attend the Blackberry Winter Fun Fest and Sleigh Ride, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, North Central Minnesota Farm and Antique Association show grounds in Blackberry, 5 miles east of Grand Rapids on Highway 2. Features horse drawn sleigh rides, slight and cutter parade and children's activities. Subject to weather. Rides: $3 for ages 13 and older, $1 for ages 6-12 and free for younger children. Call (218) 966-1354.

Attend the Kalevala Day Celebration, Sunday, Kenwood Lutheran Church, 2720 Myers Ave. Music by Kanteleen Soittajat at 1:30 p.m. and program by Marianne Wargelin, honorary Consul of Finland, Minneapolis, at 2 p.m. Topic: "The Kalevala's Contribution to Finnish Identity and Nationhood." Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for coffee, baked goods and crafts.

Tour the Glensheen, 3300 London Road, on $5 tour Tuesdays, now through the end of April. Valid on the Classic Tour. Go to glensheen.org or call (218) 726-8925.

Check out Squad Car story time, 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, youth services area, 5206 W. Superior St. It's free.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, Duluth, offers a 39-room mansion and 7 acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Grounds hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, Duluth, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., Duluth, is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit lszooduluth.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W., Duluth. Bring your own skates. Free.