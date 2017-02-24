SAM COOK COLUMN: Beyond Ron: The loss of a good man

Ron had died.

You didn't know Ron, but I'm guessing you have a Ron or two in your life. I'll tell you about him, and you can decide.

I guess I married into Ron. He was my brother-in-law, married to Phyllis' older sister. Ron and Linda lived half a country away from us, down in Kansas where corn grows tall and the Friday night football game is the biggest event in town.

Quite simply, I have not known a better man in my life than Ron. Apparently, a cardiac event caused Ron's death, though he was about as healthy as a 77-year-old could be. He was lean and aerobically fit. He had gone for a run with friends just that morning. When he died, he was caring for his teenage grandson who suffers from a seizure-related disorder. Ron and Peyton had a bond forged from love and patience. It was an amazing thing to witness.

Ron and Linda had lost one of their own children, their oldest son, to cancer several years ago. They had a clear understanding of how precious life is.

Ron was a remarkable human being. He was kind. He was generous. He was patient. I never heard him complain about anything. He could make or fix almost anything.

Ron always had cool cars. An old Corvette. A dune buggy. A hot Camaro. They'd come. They'd go. You'd drive in his long country driveway and see the latest set of wheels and say, "What's this, Ron?"

"Ah, just something I picked up," he'd say.

He was an aw-shucks guy on the outside with a heart-of-gold core. His garage doubled as a hangar for a fleet of radio-controlled airplanes that he and the grandkids loved to fly. He always had some sort of rig for the young kids to drive in his ample yard — a golf cart, a go-kart, a battery-powered jalopy. A well-driller by occupation, Ron sometimes accepted goods in place of money from his clients. We think that's where the jalopy came from.

For several years recently, Ron had served as volunteer groundskeeper at the high school football field, seeding and mowing and watering for the Wildcat football team. He and Peyton had a special relationship with the team. Ron would help Peyton suit up. Late in some games, the coach would let Peyton kick off, and several of his teammates would form a protective buffer around him so he wouldn't get hit.

Ron's groundskeeping was in addition to the elaborate gardens that he and Linda tended at home, the kind that the local garden club came to tour. People would express an interest in having flowers like Ron and Linda's. Ron would not only dig them up for folks — he would deliver them to their homes and plant them.

Ron took up running many years ago, often training on the rural gravel roads near his home. He had run 62 marathons in almost 40 states. You could always pick out Ron when you saw him running in a crowd. He was the one listing a little to the right.

He was revered by his grandkids. He and Linda rarely missed their home games and track meets. Ron called all the grandkids "superstars." When his youngest grandchild reached seventh grade and could begin playing school sports, she said, "Good. Now I can be a superstar."

Ron had a twinkle-in-the-eye bit of daredevil in him, too. Witnesses can verify that at a small-town swimming pool, he once jumped from the high board to the low board and then to the water.

Well-substantiated word has it that he and some buddies would occasionally let a little air out of an old sedan's tires and drive it down a set of railroad tracks in the country. A train didn't come through often, and they knew the schedule. That was a long time ago.

Ron touched a lot of lives in his small town and beyond: The two-hour visitation for him the night before his funeral lasted five hours.

The morning of the funeral, one of his sons and I got up early and went to run a wooded trail where Ron and his running group often ran. Ryan led me along the path, which encircled a small reservoir just outside of town. Eventually, we came to a green bench along the trail overlooking the lake.

"This is where Dad loved to sit," Ryan said.

Beneath it lay a bouquet of flowers. Ryan picked up the bouquet and looked at the flowers.

"Nice," he said.

He put them back beneath the bench. We sat for a while and talked about Ron's life.

When someone lives a life as long as Ron's, people often say, "Well, he lived a good, full life."

That's true, I suppose. But try telling that to Peyton and the rest of the superstars. Or any of us who knew him.

A good life is never long enough.