There's only one antidote to these concerns, and it's not a therapist ... it's communication.

The old "three-day rule," where the other person (usually the guy) waits three days before calling the girl he likes is antiquated, and honestly, ridiculous. In this day and age, we are all attached to our phones. If you like someone, it's easy to get in touch. If you wait the three days, it's already a foregone conclusion that you're probably just not that into the other person. But what you actually say feels pretty important sometimes, too.

I once went out with a guy I really liked who we'll call Dave. We had a few good dates, but when I left each one, I was always unclear about where I stood. I even remember leaving him a voicemail after about the third date and kicking myself afterward for it being too long and rambling. The kicker was that I didn't hear from him for a day or two after I left the message. By then, I'd already talked myself out of the relationship when he called back and, lo and behold, asked me out again. It was a vicious cycle of living conversation to conversation and always being on edge until the next time we talked.

On the other hand, I knew my first date with a former long-term boyfriend went well. There was no way this guy didn't like me, I thought at the time. And before I had time to over-analyze the situation, I had an email the next day saying what a great time he had and asking me out again. No questions there. And we continued, date after date, communicating and setting up the next date at the end of our last. I had no reason to worry — and that's how it should be. As my mom used to say, "When someone likes you, you'll know."

So many of these "conversations" are happening over text now, which leaves a written reminder of the last thing you said, and therefore leads to the ability to analyze and re-analyze until you get a response. I even once thought, "Did I use too many exclamation points?? Does he think I'm too eager?"

The reality is: If someone likes you, it shouldn't matter what you say in one text because you're much greater than the sum of your parts, or, texts.

The cycle of living conversation to conversation, getting stressed to then be put at ease is no way to live. When someone likes you, there are no guessing games. As we mature, there's no time to play games. It's not a big deal to let someone know you like him or her. And if you don't, be so kind as to let the other person know so the soon-to-be disappointed party doesn't have to go through the ups and downs that living conversation to conversation causes.