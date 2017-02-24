Readings & Writers

bit.ly/2kUP0DT

Events

The Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

Lake Superior Writers invites writers to attend the Minnesota Emerging Writers' Grants workshop, presented by Loft Program Director Bao Phi, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Fitger's Complex, Fireside Room, 600 E. Superior St. Up to five grants of $8,000 each are given out annually to poets, fiction writers and creative nonfiction writers who have lived in the state of Minnesota for at least one year. Writers who have published no more than two books in any genre are eligible to apply. Free admission. Email bphi@loft.org to pre-register.

Bookstores

Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• "Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!" story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• "Strictly No Elephants" story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• Author Lucie Amundsen discusses and signs copies of her book, "Locally Laid: We Built a Plucky, Industry-Changing Egg Farm-From Scratch," at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

• Dr. Seuss' birthday celebration, 11 a.m. Thursday.

• "Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site" story time, 11 a.m. March 4.

• "The Rainbow Fish" story time, 11 a.m. March 7.

• Lakeview Christian Academy Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m. March 9. Features story time, a visit from Cat in the Hat, scavenger hunts and more.

What Goes 'Round Bookstore, 38 S. Second St., Bayfield, offers local author and newspaper columnist Howard Paap discussing the work of Henry David Thoreau, 6-7 p.m. March 16. Free. Call (715) 779-0106.

Books

Title: "Sherlock Holmes and the Eisendorf Enigma"

Author: Larry Millett

Synopsis: Dogged by depression, doubt, and — as a trip to the Mayo Clinic has revealed — emphysema, 66-year-old Sherlock Holmes is preparing to return to England when he receives a note slipped under his hotel room door from a vicious murderer he'd nearly captured in Munich in 1892. The murderer, known as the Monster of Munich, announces that he has relocated to Eisendorf, a tiny village near the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Can Holmes capture the murderer who is taunting him this time?

Cost: $25.95

Publisher: University of Minnesota Press

Contact: upress.umn.edu

Title: "The Big Marsh, The Story of a Lost Landscape"

Author: Cheri Register

Synopsis: Under the corn and soybean fields of southern Minnesota lies the memory of vast, age-old wetlands, drained away over the past 130 years in the name of agricultural progres. But not everyone saw wetlands as wastelands. Before 1900, Freeborn County's Big Marsh provided a wealth of resources for the neighboring communities. As the farmland prices rose, however, the value of the land under the water became more attractive to people with capital. While residents fought bitterly, powerful outside investors overrode local opposition and found a way to drain 18,000 acres of wetland at public expense.

Cost: $17.95

Publisher: Minnesota Historical Society Press

Contact: mnhspress.org