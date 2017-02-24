Heartland Indie Best-sellers
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Feb. 19. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95)
2. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders (Random House, $28)
3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
6. The Whistler, John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
7. 4 3 2 1, Paul Auster (Holt, $32.50)
8. The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney (Ballantine, $27)
9. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)
10. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay (Grove Press, $25)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)
3. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Avery, $26)
4. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That changed Our Minds, Michael Lewis (Norton, $28.95)
5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau, $28)
6. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $25)
8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
9. The Little Book of Hygge, Meik Wiking (Morrow, $19.99)
10. The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story, Douglas Preston (Grand Central, $28)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
2. A Dog's Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron (Forge, $14.99)
3. Britt-Marie Was Here, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
4. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
5. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur (Andrew McMeel, $14.99)
6. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove Press, $16)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow, $15.99)
2. Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things, Jenny Lawson (Flatiron, $15.99)
3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
4. The Zookeeper's Wife, Diane Ackerman (Norton, $15.95)
5. Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right, Jane Mayer (Anchor, $17)
6. Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World, Adam Grant (Penguin, $17)
MASS MARKET
1. 1984, George Orwell (Signet, $9.99)
2. A Dog's Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron (Forge, $9.99)
3. It Can't Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis (Signet Classics, $9.99)
4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
5. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
6. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis (Vision, $9.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth (Katherine Tegen Books, $22.99)
2. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon (Delacorte, $18.99)
3. Caraval, Stephanie Garber (Flatiron, $18.99)
4. The Sun is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon (Delacorte, $18.99)
5. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)
6. Beauty and the Beast: Lost in a Book, Jennifer Donnelly (Disney Press, $16.99)
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Mighty, Mighty Construction Site, Sherri Duskey Rinker, Tom Lichtenheld (Illus.) (Chronicle, $16.99)
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)
3. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
4. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle (Grosset & Dunlap, $8.99)
5. I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, Debbie Levy (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $17.99)
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle (Putnam, $10.99)