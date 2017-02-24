Heartland Indie Best-sellers

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95)

2. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders (Random House, $28)

3. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)

4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)

5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)

6. The Whistler, John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)

7. 4 3 2 1, Paul Auster (Holt, $32.50)

8. The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney (Ballantine, $27)

9. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)

10. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay (Grove Press, $25)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)

2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)

3. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Avery, $26)

4. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That changed Our Minds, Michael Lewis (Norton, $28.95)

5. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau, $28)

6. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)

7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $25)

8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

9. The Little Book of Hygge, Meik Wiking (Morrow, $19.99)

10. The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story, Douglas Preston (Grand Central, $28)

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)

2. A Dog's Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron (Forge, $14.99)

3. Britt-Marie Was Here, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)

4. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)

5. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur (Andrew McMeel, $14.99)

6. The Sympathizer, Viet Thanh Nguyen (Grove Press, $16)

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow, $15.99)

2. Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things, Jenny Lawson (Flatiron, $15.99)

3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)

4. The Zookeeper's Wife, Diane Ackerman (Norton, $15.95)

5. Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right, Jane Mayer (Anchor, $17)

6. Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World, Adam Grant (Penguin, $17)

MASS MARKET

1. 1984, George Orwell (Signet, $9.99)

2. A Dog's Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron (Forge, $9.99)

3. It Can't Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis (Signet Classics, $9.99)

4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)

5. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)

6. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis (Vision, $9.99)

YOUNG ADULT

1. Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth (Katherine Tegen Books, $22.99)

2. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon (Delacorte, $18.99)

3. Caraval, Stephanie Garber (Flatiron, $18.99)

4. The Sun is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon (Delacorte, $18.99)

5. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)

6. Beauty and the Beast: Lost in a Book, Jennifer Donnelly (Disney Press, $16.99)

CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED

1. Mighty, Mighty Construction Site, Sherri Duskey Rinker, Tom Lichtenheld (Illus.) (Chronicle, $16.99)

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)

3. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)

4. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle (Grosset & Dunlap, $8.99)

5. I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, Debbie Levy (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $17.99)

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle (Putnam, $10.99)