Things to Do for Feb. 17, 2017

Support the Special Olympics and sign up for the Polar Plunge, 2 p.m. Saturday, lakeside in Canal Park on Canal Park Drive. Check-in from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at plunge site. Each participant must raise a minimum of $75. Go to plungemn.org or email plunge@somn.org for more details.

Register for "You Call It Breakfast, I Call It Lunch, Let's Say Brunch!" with Tony Beran, 6 p.m. Thursday, The Blue Heron Trading Co., 394 S. Lake Ave. Learn how to make Eggs Benedict, Pannekoeken and French toast as well as tricks and techniques for better omelets, scrambled eggs and hash browns. Cost: $30. Call (218) 722-8799 for required registration.

Get your spot for The Nearly Naked Ruck March, Feb. 25, on the Lakewalk. Long-john clad participants hike with weighted packs for veterans. Entrance fee: $45. Register at 23rdveteran.org.

Sign up now for the North Shore Scenic Railroad's New Conductor Class, Wednesdays, beginning March 1-April 12 with testing on April 15. Must be at least 18 and have a valid ID. Cost: $15. Call (218) 722-1273 or go to duluthtrains.com for details.

For the Family

Shop at the Vendor Fair/Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, North Bay Community Church, 1316 E. Fifth St., Superior. Proceeds go toward mission trip to Mexico.

Fire anniversary gathering of Gloria Dei Church, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Dougherty's Funeral Home, Sixth Avenue East and Second Street. Features scripture, prayer, singing, speakers Mayor Emily Larson and Lee Stuart of CHUM. Parking available at Gloria Dei or Dougherty's.

Spend President's Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, at the St. Louis County Heritage & Arts Center, The Depot, 506 W. Michigan St. Features many tributes to President Lincoln with history-related craft projects for children. Go to duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

Attend the Huskies' Hot Stove night, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, GB Schneider & Co., 4602 Grand Ave. Features baseball, food and raffles. Tickets: $5, includes one Huskies Ale Beer. Call (218) 786-9909 or email huskies@duluthhuskies.com.

University of Wisconsin-Superior Theatre presents "Children of the Holocaust," 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25 as well as 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Manion Theatre, UWS. Tickets: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, $5 for ages 18 and younger and $2 for UWS students. Call (715) 394-8380.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, Duluth, offers a 39-room mansion and 7 acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Grounds hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, Duluth, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., Duluth, is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit lszooduluth.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W., Duluth. Bring your own skates. Free.