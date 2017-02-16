NEW ON DVD: Top release focuses on noted slackers

Not only do you get all of the episodes, but the boxed set includes the feature film "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America," plus bonus material including the pair's VMA appearances, a Thanksgiving special, the 1994-1996 Butt-Bowls, MTV 20th Anniversary Special, the original, un-cut "Frog Baseball" and a 2011 Comic-Con panel featuring Judge and moderator Johnny Knoxville.

Get off the couch and pick up a copy.

• "Bleed for This"; 2.5 stars: Boxer Vinny Pazlenza battles back after a car crash. Miles Teller stars. "Bleed for This," the latest in a recent swarm of movies based on true stories, not only has to overcome the need to build drama despite the audience knowing the ending but also has to do that while working with a very familiar sports movie trope.

This is another drama that looks for sweet ratings from the boxing movie genre that has already gone into extra rounds.

• "Star Trek: Enterprise — The Complete Series"; 3 stars: This version of the "Star Trek" franchise lasted fewer episodes than any of the others. That was more a problem with the network than the quality.

Scott Bakula does a superb job playing Captain Jonathan Archer who is in command of the Enterprise at the beginning of space exploration.

The set features all 98 episodes digitally remastered in high-definition, plus special features such as commentaries, deleted scenes from select episodes and archival mission logs.

ALSO NEW ON DVD

• "The Powerpuff Girls: Tiara Trouble": Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup are back.

• "The Arrival": Scientists and military scramble to unravel mystery behind alien crafts.

• "Scooby-Doo! Shaggy's Showdown": Gang visits a dude ranch that's haunted.

• "Billy Lynn's Long Haftime Walk": Young soldier is given a hero's welcome. Kristen Stewart stars.

• "London Town": Jonathan Rhys Meyers plays Joe Strummer of the punk band the Clash.

• "The Edge of Seventeen": Life is hard in high school for an awkward teen. Hailee Steinfeld stars

• "Blaze and the Monster Machines: Race Into Velocityville": Collection of adventures featuring Blaze as a racecar.

• "Bad Kids": Coming-of-age drama that unfolds at a Mojave Desert high school.

• "Penny Dreadful: The Complete Series": Cable series that features some noted literary monsters.

• "Quarry: The Complete First Season": Two soldiers return home from a second tour of duty in Vietnam.

• "Animal Kingdom: The Complete First Season": Teen moves in with a family where he's pulled into life of indulgence and excess.

• "It Ain't Pretty": Documentary looks at challenges and triumphs of female big wave surfers.

• "We Are the Flesh": Mexican arthouse film that goes on a nightmarish journey into a post-apocalyptic hell.

• "The Crooked Man": Rhyme summons demonic figure.

• "King Cobra": Behind-the-scenes look at the world of pornography.

• "Deep Water": Two detectives investigate a brutal murder case in Bondi.

ALSO NEW ON DIGITAL HD

• "Allied": Brad Pitt is a dashing World War II officer and Marion Cotillard a mysterious French spy in Robert Zemekis' beautifully filmed tale.

• "Rules Don't Apply": Warren Beatty film about Howard Hughes and the people around him.

• "The Babymoon": Comedy about expectant parents taking elaborate vacations before the birth.