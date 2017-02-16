What you need to know about your dog and frostbite

The American Kennel Club offers tips to keep your dog safe from frostbite in the cold temperatures:

• Limit your dog's time outside during cold weather. Keep walks short and never leave your dog outside alone. Consider dressing your dog in a coat, sweater or booties before heading outdoors in frigid months.

• Check for signs that your dog has frostbite. After your dog comes inside, check his fur and paws to make sure snow and/or ice did not collect between his toes or anywhere else on his body. Check for changes in your dog's skin that may appear pale or a bluish-grey color. In severe cases, there may even be patches of black, dead skin. The affected area may feel cold and brittle and will likely be inflamed. Frostbite can be extremely painful, so always look for changes in your dog's behavior as well.

• How to treat your dog's frostbite. If your dog has frostbite, the first thing you should do is get him into a warm, dry area and wrap him in blankets. Do not rub the frostbitten area or use any form of direct heat, such as a hairdryer or heating pad. Warm water compresses can help, and once the affected area is warmed up as much as possible, get to a vet to get him evaluated.