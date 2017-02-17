Heartland Indie Best-sellers for Feb. 17, 2017
The Heartland Indie Best-seller List, as brought to you by Great Lakes Independent Booksellers Association, Midwest Booksellers Association and IndieBound for the week ending Feb. 12. Visit IndieBound.org.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Norse Mythology, Neil Gaiman (Norton, $25.95)
2. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead (Doubleday, $26.95)
3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles (Viking, $27)
4. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett (Harper, $27.99)
5. The Whistler, John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)
6. Universal Harvester, John Darnielle (FSG, $25)
7. 4 3 2 1, Paul Auster (Holt, $32.50)
8. The Girl Before, J.P. Delaney (Ballantine, $27)
9. Difficult Women, Roxane Gay (Grove Press, $25)
10. Swing Time, Zadie Smith (Penguin Press, $27)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance (Harper, $27.99)
2. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books, $24.95)
3. The Undoing Project: A Friendship That changed Our Minds, Michael Lewis (Norton, $28.95)
4. The Book of Joy, The Dalai Lama, Archbishop Desmond Tutu (Avery, $26)
5. Killing the Rising Sun, Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard (Holt, $30)
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau, $28)
7. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau, $25)
8. When Breath Becomes Air, Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)
9. Tears We Cannot Stop, Michael Eric Dyson (St. martin's, $24.99)
10. The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story, Douglas Preston (Grand Central, $28)
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
2. A Dog's Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron (Forge, $14.99)
3. My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
4. The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood (Anchor, $15.95)
5. Britt-Marie Was Here, Fredrik Backman (Washington Square Press, $16)
6. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur (Andrew McMeel, $14.99)
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Hidden Figures, Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow, $15.99)
2. Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right, Jane Mayer (Anchor, $17)
3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero (Running Press, $16)
4. Furiously Happy: A Funny Book About Horrible Things, Jenny Lawson (Flatiron, $15.99)
5. We Should All Be Feminists, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor, $7.95)
6. Originals: How Non-Conformists Move the World, Adam Grant (Penguin, $17)
MASS MARKET
1. 1984, George Orwell (Signet, $9.99)
2. It Can't Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis (Signet Classics, $9.99)
3. A Dog's Purpose, W. Bruce Cameron (Forge, $9.99)
4. Rogue Lawyer, John Grisham (Dell, $9.99)
5. The Girl on the Train, Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $9.99)
6. The Murder House, James Patterson, David Ellis (Vision, $9.99)
YOUNG ADULT
1. Carve the Mark, Veronica Roth (Katherine Tegen Books, $22.99)
2. Caraval, Stephanie Garber (Flatiron, $18.99)
3. The Sun is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon (Delacorte, $18.99)
4. A Monster Calls, Patrick Ness (Candlewick, $9.99)
5. Beauty and the Beast: Lost in a Book, Jennifer Donnelly (Disney Press, $16.99)
6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak (Knopf, $12.99)
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle (Grosset & Dunlap, $8.99)
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.) (Harper, $8.99)
3. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.) (Abram Books for Young Readers, $17.95)
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle (Putnam, $10.99)
5. I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, Debbie Levy (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, $17.99)
6. Llama Llama I Love You, Anna Dewdney (Viking Books for Young Readers, $5.99)