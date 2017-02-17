Readings & Writers for Feb. 17, 2017

bit.ly/2kUP0DT.

class='subhead'>Events

The Duluth Public Library offers these events. Go to duluthlibrary.org or call (218) 730-4200/option 4.

• Cabin Fever Reliever winter reading program for all ages is going on through Feb. 25. Call (218) 730-4236 for details.

• Bedtime story time, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, West Duluth branch library.

• Toddler time, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library, green room.

• Preschool story time, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Duluth Public Library.

• Preschool story time, 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Mount Royal branch library.

Lake Superior Writers invites writers to attend the Minnesota Emerging Writers' Grants workshop, presented by Loft Program Director Bao Phi, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25, Fitger's Complex, Fireside Room, 600 E. Superior St. Up to five grants of $8,000 each are given out annually to poets, fiction writers and creative nonfiction writers who have lived in the state of Minnesota for at least one year. Writers who have published no more than two books in any genre are eligible to apply. Free admission. Email bphi@loft.org to pre-register.

Bookstore

Barnes & Noble in the Miller Hill Mall offers these events. Call (218) 786-0710 or go to bn.com.

• Author Tom Isbell discusses and signs copies of his book, "The Release," at 6 p.m. today.

• "Mighty, Mighty Construction Site" story time, 11 a.m. Saturday.

• "Hotel Bruce" story time, 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• "Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!" story time, 11 a.m. Feb. 25.

• "Strictly No Elephants" story time, 11 a.m. Feb. 28.

• Author Lucie Amundsen discusses and signs copies of her book, "Locally Laid," at 6 p.m. Feb. 28.

Books

Title: "Murder on Madeline Island, An Emily Swift Travel Mystery"

Author: Lorrie Holmgren

Synopsis: When travel writer Emily Swift agrees to join her boyfriend Chet for a romantic getaway on Madeline Island, she has no idea she will end up accused of murder. But that's what happens when she finds a dead lawyer stashed in an abandoned refrigerator. Who could have killed him? Could the fact that he was on the island to help Chet's grandmother rewrite her will be a motive? Chet's family is outraged by a will that excludes them unless they find Gram's Ojibway half-brother. But surely they aren't angry enough to kill. Or are they? When everyone on the island assumes that Emily and Chet are engaged and blood stains are found in her car, she quickly becomes the prime suspect. Can Emily clear herself and solve the case in time to prevent the killer from striking again? Or will her sleuthing lead her into a new romance and even greater danger?

Cost: $14.95 for book, $3.99 for e-book

Publisher: Cozy Cat Press

Contact: Lorrieholmgren.com

Title: "Tug of the Wishbone"

Author: Katherine L. Holmes

Synopsis: Maureen doesn't plan to repeat the mistakes of her divorced parents. Her 1960s experiences are presented alongside family leave-takings. When marriage seems imminent, the leave-takings are with men. Maureen's photography proves to be a more permanent involvement. Eventually, she struggles with depression and clings to her work until she meets a man that she would readily date. Outside their magazine, she defiantly exposes a large poultry farm while confronting her need for a constant love relationship. With Minnesota settings, the book covers 30 years. Its comic relief reflects that resource in Maureen.

Cost: $10.99

Publisher: Couchgrass Books

Contact: facebook.com/tug.of.the.wishbone