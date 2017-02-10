This latest yoga craze got me to thinking, though. If laughing counts as yoga, then I would like to suggest several other yogas inspired by life right here in the North.

Why not, for instance, Labrador Retriever Yoga? Go ahead. Do your best Downward Dog or Two-Legged Cat pose. The instructor then lets two or more Labs into the room, who are happy to see class members down on their level. They wedge under you. They climb over you. They nuzzle. They lick. Lab Yoga is all about maintaining your focus as all of this happens. Ultimately, the Labs assume the Upward-Legs, Belly-Available-For-Rubbing pose. Class is over when your yoga pants are coated with dog hair and your mat has been chewed on the corner.

Maybe you'd prefer Walleye-Jigging Yoga, in which participants assume an ice-fishing seated position and raise one arm slowly, over and over. Switching arms intermittently is allowed. Various poses: Slowly Reaching for the Teriyaki Beef Sticks, the Reel-Up to Check Your Minnow and, of course, the Dang, Did I Just Kick My Multi-Tool Down the Hole?

And how about 2016 Duluth Windstorm Yoga, in which participants begin with the Deciduous Reach pose with arms — branches — in the air. Suddenly, however, everyone falls into a tangled mess on the floor, appendages entwined. The instructor moves about, gently imitating chainsaw motions, until, one at a time, participants all are set free. (Making the chainsaw sound would be optional.) Once freed, participants roll to the side of the room and stack themselves neatly against a wall, awaiting pickup by the city.

Then there's the time-honored Removing Built-Up Ice From Under Your Fenders Yoga, always popular in a northern winter. Participants move about the yoga area bending slowly into the Wheel-Well Inspection pose. At each imaginary fender, they turn facing away from their vehicles and execute slow-motion mule kicks to dislodge imaginary snow-gunk. (Excellent for the hamstrings.) Pleased with their success, participants pivot, stand back and smile at the clean wheel well. So satisfying.

Did I mention Eave-Cleaning Yoga? Similar to the Downward-Facing Dog, of course, but done 20 feet above the ground on a slanted surface. (Some yoga studios may require modification for this one.) Reach out slowly. Grasp handfuls of leaves and twigs that only you can see. Hold over thin air. Release. Repeat. Breathe. Then try to scoot back up your imaginary roof in the Four-Legged Cat Move. Some yoga studios offer spotters on the ground at no additional charge.

And, of course, there is Glare-Ice-Walking Yoga, now gaining traction across the Northland. In this yoga, participants execute poses that include: Little Bitty Baby Steps, Hold That Railing, and (grab your partner) the Lean on Me.

Stick with your Laughter Yoga if you must. Me, I think I'm on the cutting edge of something big.

