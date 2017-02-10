"That's good," said Dan Munthe, who wears a tail and monkey ears during his shows. "That's the point. That's why I sing it twice."

About seven years ago, Munthe noticed a lack of kid-friendly music events, so he invented an alter ego. Dan the Monkey Man covers his stage with stuffed monkeys and travels with multiple bins filled with percussion instruments — tambourines, maracas, triangles and bongos. He has a rainbow-keyed glockenspiel and toy guitars. He's got at least an hourlong set list of singalong songs for tiny voices and a microphone that adjusts to the right height for preschool-aged background singers.

Dan the Monkey Man plays a handful of regular yearly gigs including PBS Kids Club Circus, where he made his Monkey Man debut years ago, to Homegrown Music Festival and through the winter, a midafternoon show at Beaner's Central on the second Saturday of the month.

A monkey is born

When Dan and Niki Munthe's three daughters were young, they had a standing date to attend the annual PBS Kids Club Circus. One year, while wandering past coloring stations, green screens and public television characters, Munthe said he wondered about playing music for this audience. He had dabbled in children's music already, his wife Niki Munthe said, playing for the Twin Ports Mothers of Multiples group they belonged to.

Dan Munthe, a construction worker by day, made a pitch to event organizers at WDSE-TV and ended up booking the gig for the following year. In the meantime, he crafted his character and gathered up all the instruments and stuffed animals his daughters had accumulated.

"At first it was, 'What am I doing?' " Munthe said. "I really had to get my head around it. But you go in and see the kids and they're smiling, and you know for an hour they're having a good time and it's worth it."

Brita Edgerton, who was the promotions director at the local PBS affiliate at the time, said she liked to support the station's supporters. She said Munthe came prepared with an interactive Monkey Man vision that played out in popular 20-minute sets.

"From that first year, I wanted him to come back every year," said Edgerton, who left PBS in 2015 to work at her family business Audio Visual Resources, Inc., and Sound Central. "He was like our poster child."

Over the years, Munthe has added the subtle monkey costume, more stage flair and instruments, and now he is a standing attraction at the spring event, a perk for kids with a Kids Club membership.

'Anything I want to be'

Jason Wussow, owner of Beaner's Central, knew Munthe as a member of the band The Resonance, a singer-songwriter with an alt-rock, Eddie Vedder voice. When Munthe mentioned he was also Dan the Monkey Man, Wussow booked him at the West Duluth coffee shop venue. Kids' show performers, Wussow said, are a rarity around here.

"It seemed like an immediate hit," said Wussow. "Every time we did it, more and more people heard about it. It just kind of grew in that way. Something to look forward to in the cold months. Let the kids burn off some steam and make some noise."

Wussow likes it so much that his ska band Wood Blind has joined the Monkey Man on stage.

Dan the Monkey Man has been a regular feature at Beaner's Central for the past three years. He plays his show with a purposefully mellow setlist that includes "The Ants Go Marching"; "The Rainbow Connection"; "Old MacDonald"; and a section he calls the "ABC Trilogy," which includes "Baa Baa Black Sheep," "Alphabet Song" and "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

He throws in an occasional parent-pleaser, like "We're Going to Be Friends" by The White Stripes and original tunes, like his Monkey Man theme song: "Monkey Man, Monkey Man, anything I want to be" followed by a series of monkey calls.

In addition to instruments, Munthe packs crayons, markers and paper — an attention to detail Wussow appreciates.

"Since I don't have kids, I didn't understand all of the elements and the attention span," Wussow said. "(Munthe) knows we need an area to draw, you might want to sing along, so tape some cheap mics down that you can destroy. All the noisemakers ... It's hilarious to watch customers walk in who don't know what's happening."

Niki Munthe said the whole family attends all of his performances, settling into the back of the room where it is less crowded. She's a fifth-grade teacher at Homecroft Elementary School in Duluth, and she can appreciate what his show offers its young audience.

"Music and other types of art open the brain, it's exercising the brain with music," she said.

Dan the Monkey Man typically draws more than 20 kids who dance, sing, play, sit quietly or scuffle for the best instruments.

"I joke with (Wussow) that when I play, there's so many people who come in during that (Saturday show)," Dan Munthe said. "And then everyone just disappears. It just clears out. Man, that used to happen when I started playing."

At the kid table

Munthe recognized when he was young that music had power. He might have thought his piano lessons were uncool, but "I'd go to my lesson all grumpy and I'd come out of it and the music changed me," he said. "I know how it makes me feel. If I'm feeling down today, I know what to do."

This might have something to do with his roots: Munthe's mother worked in music therapy.

When he was a teenager, his father taught him the basics of guitar. Eventually, he began writing songs and playing in local rock bands like Remidi and The Resonance.

Niki Munthe said she thinks her husband is driven to share something that means a lot to him.

"I see him trying to teach the love of music or give the love of music to others," she said. "It's something he was born with, he was born into a musical family. I think it's the sharing of music that means the most to him."

Dan Munthe likes to play music where he can cut loose and scream it out, he said. But as far as consistency with the artist-audience relationship, the laid-back Dan the Monkey Man shows have become his first priority as a musician.

"I think I get along better with kids than adults anyway," Munthe said. "I've always been a kid table kind of guy."

If you go

What: Dan the Monkey Man show

When: 3-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaner's Central, 324 N. Central Ave.

Tickets: Free, open to the public