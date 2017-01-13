Things to do this week for Jan. 12, 2017

• UMD Flute Camp, 5 p.m. Jan. 21.

• Student recital: Marc Stevenson, 3 p.m. Jan. 22.

• Student recital: Karl Kubiak & Dennis Pearson, bassoon, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

• Student recital: Shirin Lee, piano, 3 p.m. Jan. 29.

• UMD Honor Choir, 4 p.m. Jan. 31.

For the Family

Bring the kids to "Saturday Morning at the Races!" for ages 14 and younger, CSS Burns Wellness Center, 1200 Kenwood Ave., indoor track. Viktor the Viking and members of the Minnesota Vikings cheerleading squad will greet the kids. Registration is from 9-9:50 a.m. with races beginning at 10 a.m. Final event will be held on Feb. 4 at UWS Lydia S. Thering Fieldhouse, 1810 Catlin Ave., Superior. It's free.

Gichi Manidoo Giizis Traditional Pow Wow, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. grand entries Saturday, Black Bear Casino Otter Creek Event Center, Carlton, Feast at 5 p.m. Theme: "Taking Care of the Land and Community." Call Nikki at (218) 878-7148. Free admission.

Learn about how to have healthier children, families and communities, with Dr. Martin Brokenleg, co-author of "Reclaiming Youth at Risk," 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mitchell Auditorium, St. Scholastica. Free.

For the Shopper

Check out the "Collectibles and More" fundraising sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, Carlton County Historical Society, 406 Cloquet Ave., Cloquet. Admission: $2 for adults, $1 for ages 5-11 and free for younger children and members.

For Couples

Renegade Theater Company Saturday Night Cabin Fever Dance Party and Season Kick-off, 8 p.m. Jan. 21, Zeitgeist Arts, 222 E. Superior St. Enjoy cookies, board games, sing-a-longs and then head into Teatro Zuccone for a one-night-only disco. Wear your best shiny polyester and gold chains. Tickets: $10. Go to teatrozuccone.com.

Buy your tickets now to an Elegant Valentine Dinner Dance, 6 p.m. Feb. 10, Greysolon Plaza Ballroom, 231 E. Superior St. Features dinner, cash bar and the sounds of "Dean's List" Big Band. Cost: $100 per couple. Reservations deadline: Feb. 2; limited to 100 couples. Go to facebook.com/ElegantValentineDinnerDance.

Ongoing

• Glensheen Historic Estate, 3300 London Road, Duluth, offers a 39-room mansion and seven acres of formal gardens and working vegetable gardens. Grounds hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with tours offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visit glensheen.wp.d.umn.edu or call (218) 726-8910.

• Duluth Depot, 506 W. Michigan St., includes Lake Superior Railroad Museum, Duluth Art Institute, St. Louis County Historical Society and Veterans' Memorial Hall. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visit duluthdepot.org or call (218) 727-8025.

• Douglas County Historical Society, 1101 John Ave., Superior, offers exhibits, events and history theater. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call (715) 392-8449 or go to douglashistory.org.

• Great Lakes Aquarium, 353 Harbor Drive, Duluth, models a number of habitats from the Great Lakes and around the world. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visit glaquarium.org or call (218) 740-3474.

• Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., Duluth, is the only zoo in Northeastern Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. It features a wide variety of animals and educational displays. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Visit lszooduluth.org or call (218) 730-4500.

• North Shore Scenic Railroad, 506 W. Michigan St., Duluth. Go to northshorescenicrailroad.org or call (218) 722-1273 for details.

• Open skate, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays (1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays when school is not in session), Heritage Sports Center, 120 S. 30th Ave. W., Duluth. Bring your own skates. Free.