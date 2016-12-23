CHRISTA LAWLER: Top-shelf reads from 2016

Resolution for 2017: Nothing more than 350 pages.

Here's the best of what I read in the past year.

"American Heiress: The Wild Saga of the Kidnapping, Crimes and Trial of Patty Hearst"

• Author: Jeffrey Toobin

• Published: 2016

I've operated for much of my life with a working knowledge of Patty Hearst: The kidnapping, the beret, the best example of Stockholm Syndrome, it's been said. With "American Heiress," Jeffrey Toobin considers Hearst's story from front to back. She was a bored college student — who shared a bloodline with the publishing mogul and subject of "Citizen Kane" — when she was taken from her apartment by members of the Symbionese Liberation Army. The extremists were fresh from killing a politician and were looking to send more messages, harder. After a while, Hearst began participating in the SLA's bad behavior — whether she was faking it for her own safety, had become sympathetic to the cause or something in between is up to you, reader. The story is a wild ride through the oh-so-weird 1970s. As someone who cannot get enough of the Manson family, this is the next logical pop culture point of intrigue.

"The Girls"

• Author: Emma Cline

• Published: 2016

Speaking of the Manson family: Emma Cline's "The Girls" is a story set firmly in the weird, dirty hair, sandy-nailed, drug-tinted world of an enigmatic leader who walks and talks a lot like Charles. Evie is a restless teen with light supervision whose best friends dismiss her around the same time she becomes obsessed with some raggedy-looking shoplifters in need of toilet paper. She ends up a part-timer at a dusty old ranch on the outskirts of her California town. But it's not the guitar-strumming idea man who captivates her, it's Suzanne, an older girl with bad ideas and maternal coos. The story is told as Evie's flashback from a yet-unsettled place.

"Gold Fame Citrus"

• Author: Claire Vaye Watkins

• Published: 2015

There were two moments in this dystopian novel where my physical response made me uncomfortable. In one scene, my anxiety over a character's well-being was powerful enough to constrict a heart; In another, I was so genuinely surprised that my intake of air could've Hoover-ed a sweater from across the room.

Luz was once the famous Baby Dunn, a benchmark for the fall of civilization (i.e.: "Every swimming pool in California will be drained before Baby Dunn is old enough to take swimming lessons"). Now she's 25 and shacked up with a surfer at the abandoned apartment of a former starlet. Meanwhile, the Amargosa — a sea of sand — is swallowing entire homes, cities, mountain ranges, and it's on its way to Los Angeles. The couple is among the few who have gone rogue and ix-nayed the evac plan. Then, they come to own a 2-year-old who was toddling about with some wastoids on the fringe, which changes everything, and they are forced to get the heck out of town.

"My Brilliant Friend"

• Author: Elena Ferrante

• Published: 2012

The first book of the Neapolitan Novels is the coming-of-age story of narrator Elena and her mostly friend, sometimes rival Lena, a girl equally likely to stab someone as she is to ace a Latin exam. They are dueling smart chicks against a world of hyper-competitive classmates navigating the so-small neighborhood dramas. The novel plays out in chapter-length episodes about dreams of writing, shoemaking, men and marriage.

As much fun as this series is, part of the fun has been the anonymity of the author. Elena Ferrante is a pseudonym for an Italian novelist, though in the past year, an investigative reporter uncovered her identity — probably.

"Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery"

• Author: Robert Kolker

• Published: 2013

The last time anyone saw Shannan Gilbert, it was the middle of the night and she was terrified. Someone was trying to kill her, she said at the time, knocking on doors and seeking shelter in a gated neighborhood on Long Island. Then she was just gone. In the hunt to find her, investigators found the remains of four women in burlap sacks at a remote Long Island beach. The women were all sex workers who were found on Craigslist or Backpage — and it seems that they were all killed by the same person, dubbed the Long Island Serial Killer. The story didn't linger long in mainstream media, but Kolker, an investigative journalist, tells the women's stories — from birth to the internet to their final day — through interviews with friends and families.

