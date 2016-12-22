GADGETS: Paddle sensor monitors your strokes and more

The hardware stays with you (attached to the paddle) while the information is sent to your smartphone via Bluetooth to the Motionize SUP app (iOS and Android).

It tracks your route and distance, how fast you go, how many strokes and how many per minute and how far per stroke. It helps you with your paddling style and even keeps track of the angle of the paddle in the water to improve your technique.

Health data with heart rate and calories burned is also recorded to emphasize healthier paddling sessions.

I'm not a paddler, so I deferred to a friend to take it for a test ride and he thought the results were very accurate and loved the interactive maps with routes.

A rechargeable 150mAh lithium-polymer battery is good for five hours of use and the device is 0.8-by-1.1-by-2.8-inches and made of super-durable fiberglass infused nylon.

• $99, motionizeme.com

Wall charger/magnet

The innovative new Scosche MagicMount wall charger has a high-powered Neodymium Magnet System. The charger uses the company's MagicMount technology to pair your device with the charger without the clutter of cables. It works great, and there really isn't a lot to it. You attach one of the included rare-earth Neodymium magnets, which will not damage the smartphone or tablet, to the back of your device needing charging. Once attached, you connect it to the charger and plug it into any standard household power outlet.

You get two magnets with the charger (small and large) that will attach to your device, between the case and the device or to the back of the case. A complete list of compatible devices is on the Scosche website.

The system is made with a non-scratch silicon pad, preventing scratches or damage to device's surface.

• $29.99, scosche.com

Color-changing speaker

The iHome iBT84B is a multi-function wireless speaker with endless features.

Besides the great sound from the portable Bluetooth speaker (6.82-by-4.65-by-2.76-inch), it has a 10-hour life rechargeable battery, is splash proof, has an aux-in port and a speakerphone for handsfree calls.

What makes this speaker stand out is the color-changing feature where you can control the color the speaker displays with the free app. You can keep it a single color or choose from any of the six color modes: fast color blend, slow color blend, favorite color, EQ-style pulse to music, wave mode and off.

A pair of stereo drivers are controlled by a top side power button. A Bluetooth status indicator light and a red charging status light are also in the same area.

All the ports are on the back, which even includes a USB out port to charge other devices from the speaker's battery.

• $69.99, iHomeAudio.com